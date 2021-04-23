 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 23, 2021 


Texas needs to reapply if it wants Medicaid waiver initially granted by Trump administration; the U.S. Senate votes to address hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.

2021Talks - April 23, 2021 


Biden calls for global unity on climate change; a teen activist chides U.S. on fossil-fuel tax breaks; anti-Asian hate bill passes the Senate.

Chauvin Verdict “Disappointing Reminder” of Louisville's Breonna Taylor Case

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Mass protests erupted last summer over the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (Adobe Stock)
Mass protests erupted last summer over the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
April 23, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In what's being described as a landmark verdict this week, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder for the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Kate Miller, advocacy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky sees the Chauvin verdict as a positive step toward police accountability nationwide, but notes that Kentuckians have yet to see justice for Breonna Taylor - the 26-year-old emergency medical technician killed by police in her Louisville home last year.

"But as Kentuckian," said Miller, "it was a disappointing reminder of the absence of accountability for law enforcement officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor."

None of the officers - who fired more than two dozen rounds into Taylor's home during a botched drug raid - have been charged. Last fall, the City of Louisville announced a $12 million wrongful death settlement with Taylor's family, as well as a local ban on no-knock warrants.

Miller said justice advocacy groups will continue to seek accountability for the three officers involved in Taylor's death.

"But I can confidently say that Louisvillians and Kentuckians are not done fighting," said Miller, "and that we are committed to continue our campaign to make sure that communities are made safer through alternatives to policing and incarceration."

In a series of tweets following the Chauvin verdict, Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said while justice has been served, advocates are not done fighting for justice for all the victims and families who feel they haven't received theirs.

Citation: Groups including the ACLU of Kentucky are still pursing the case of Breonna Taylor
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021