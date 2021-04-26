 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2021 


The Supreme Court will hear a case on whether students can be disciplined for things said outside of school; and Texas will gain seats in Congress while trying to restrict voting.

2021Talks - April 27, 2021 


Census figures shift three House seats toward GOP states; U.S. attorney general investigates Louisville Police Dept.; and Supreme Court takes up its first Second Amendment case in more than a decade.

As More Venture Out in AR, Groups Work to Protect Habitat, Wildlife

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Recovering America's Wildlife Act proposes allocating nearly $1.4 billion across all 50 states, and another 97 million a year for tribal nations.(Adobe Stock)
The Recovering America's Wildlife Act proposes allocating nearly $1.4 billion across all 50 states, and another 97 million a year for tribal nations.(Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
April 26, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansans are turning to nature in record numbers during the pandemic, and supporters of the Recovering America's Wildlife Act (RAWA) recently introduced by Congress said the bill would help preserve state species and put more people to work in Arkansas' $2 billion outdoor recreation economy.

Chris Colclasure, deputy director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said the additional $15 million in federal funding would boost fish and wildlife habitat restoration efforts.

"With the passage of RAWA, you're really looking at investments in proactive projects and education and those sorts of measurements to keep species from becoming rare in the first place," Colclasure explained.

Colclasure pointed to Monarch butterflies, whose numbers have declined by 90% over the past two decades. Funding from the Act would help Arkansas restore habitat for the monarch by planting native plants, including milkweed.

He noted his agency has seen an increase in outdoor recreation during the pandemic, and explained improved habitat and more thriving species would benefit Arkansans who enjoy the outdoors.

"We had about a 17% increase in resident fishing license sales, and about a 7% increase in resident hunting license sales," Colclasure reported.

Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said the bill would build on the conservation work of the Great American Outdoors Act, which Congress passed last year.

"And so this builds on that bipartisan legacy," O'Mara remarked. "In fact, it could be one of the biggest wildlife wins in going on 50 years."

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said 377 species need conservation help, including the Eastern collard lizard, red-cockaded woodpecker and lake sturgeon. The state currently relies on around $600,000 to protect these species.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Recovering America's Wildlife Act
Citation: Bureau of Economic Analysis outdoor recreation data
Citation: Fish and Wildlife Service Monarch butterfly information
Citation: Great American Outdoors Act
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021