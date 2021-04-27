 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2021 


The Supreme Court will hear a case on whether students can be disciplined for things said outside of school; and Texas will gain seats in Congress while trying to restrict voting.

2021Talks - April 27, 2021 


Census figures shift three House seats toward GOP states; U.S. attorney general investigates Louisville Police Dept.; and Supreme Court takes up its first Second Amendment case in more than a decade.

CO Tech Group Predicts Job Growth from Feds’ New Climate Goal

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The American Jobs Act is intended to spur growth in the energy-efficiency sector, which would reduce fossil-fuel consumption in buildings. (Larry Johnson/Wikimedia Commons)
The American Jobs Act is intended to spur growth in the energy-efficiency sector, which would reduce fossil-fuel consumption in buildings. (Larry Johnson/Wikimedia Commons)
 By Suzanne Potter/Derrick Hinds - Producer, Contact
April 27, 2021

DENVER -- Colorado will see major job growth in the solar, wind and energy-efficiency fields as a result of the administration's climate goals and infrastructure plan, according to tech leaders who are active in the fight against climate change.

At a leaders summit last week, President Joe Biden committed the U.S. to reducing carbon emissions 50% by 2030. His infrastructure bill, called the American Jobs Plan, boosts many climate-focused programs.

Quinn Antus, co-founder and executive director of the Signal Tech Coalition, said Colorado is well-positioned to benefit from these changes.

"The more swiftly we transition to our clean-energy economy, the more competitive the U.S., and Colorado specifically will be for generations to come," Antus contended.

Antus said before COVID-19, the clean-energy sector was adding jobs at twice the overall job-growth rate, and predicts it now will bounce back quickly.

The infrastructure bill is intended to put people to work improving the energy-transmission grid, retrofitting buildings to make them energy efficient, and producing more electric vehicles and charging stations. Opponents of the plan say it costs too much and will cost jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Sam Shriver, strategy and content director for the Coalition, said the climate goals and the infrastructure program will spur the private sector to jump in.

"As soon as there's a move by the public sector like the Biden administration is making now, you mitigate all that perceived risk," Shriver explained. "So the financial community is ready to make this happen. I think it's an exciting time."

The federal climate plan has a lot in common with Colorado's Climate Action Plan, passed in 2019. The plan committed the state to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by 26% by 2025, and 50% by 2030.

Citation: Leaders Summit on Climate
Citation: American Jobs Plan
Citation: Carbon emissions from buildings data
Citation: Colorado Climate Action Plan
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021