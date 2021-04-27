 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2021 


The Supreme Court will hear a case on whether students can be disciplined for things said outside of school; and Texas will gain seats in Congress while trying to restrict voting.

2021Talks - April 27, 2021 


Census figures shift three House seats toward GOP states; U.S. attorney general investigates Louisville Police Dept.; and Supreme Court takes up its first Second Amendment case in more than a decade.

Health Group: Indiana Passes on Another Chance to Reduce Smoking Rates

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Indiana has an estimated one million smokers. (AdobeStock)
Indiana has an estimated one million smokers. (AdobeStock)
 By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman - Producer, Contact
April 27, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS -- Health care advocates in Indiana are once again disheartened to see another legislative session pass without action on the state's cigarette tax.

The $37 billion state budget does not include a proposal to raise the current $1 per pack tax to $1.50.

The American Cancer Society Action Network has long-advocated for a $2 per pack tax, which is slightly higher than the national median of $1.91.

Bryan Hannon, Indiana government relations director for the Network, noted each year, more than 11,000 Hoosiers die as a result of tobacco use.

"It's not just cancer and heart disease," Hannon emphasized. "There's a number of conditions that come along with smoking. It's very much a quiet crisis. It's not front-page news. But when you ignore it for 14 years like our state really has, it starts to add up."

However, Hannon commended lawmakers for approving a 15% sales tax on liquids used in e-cigarettes, the first tax on vaping in the state.

The proposed cigarette-tax increase was expected to raise about $150 million in extra revenue. Hannon believes lawmakers pushed the measure to the side partly due to the influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars

"That left them with the sense that extra revenue is really not needed, but our cigarette tax is really much more than a good policy," Hannon asserted. "It is the very best public-health policy that lawmakers can act to drive down smoking rates and thereby improve the whole range of health issues."

Hannon contended a $2 per-pack tax would help more than 100,000 Hoosiers quit smoking, or never begin. Currently, 22 states have a cigarette tax of $2 per pack.

Citation: Indiana 2021-2023 state budget
Citation: Indiana tobacco report
Citation: Cigarette tax data
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021