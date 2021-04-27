 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2021 


The Supreme Court will hear a case on whether students can be disciplined for things said outside of school; and Texas will gain seats in Congress while trying to restrict voting.

2021Talks - April 27, 2021 


Census figures shift three House seats toward GOP states; U.S. attorney general investigates Louisville Police Dept.; and Supreme Court takes up its first Second Amendment case in more than a decade.

Ohio Farmers, Young and Old, Could Benefit from Proposed Tax Credit

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The price of farmland frequently exceeds what can be earned by farming. (Pixabay)
The price of farmland frequently exceeds what can be earned by farming. (Pixabay)
 By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman - Producer, Contact
April 27, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio lawmakers are considering a measure to help give the next crop of farmers a strong start in the business.

The Wall Street Journal found the cost of buying or renting farmland in the Midwest is climbing, with farmers placing larger and larger bids on farm acreage.

Julie Sharp a beginning farmer from Columbus, who is looking for roughly 40 acres of land to launch a pasture-based livestock operation focused on soil health and biodiversity, said rising costs pose a challenge.

"This regenerative livestock production system is fairly land intensive," Sharp explained. "As land becomes more and more expensive, it just becomes harder for a farmer like me to be financially viable. I don't know if I can make enough money per acre to be able to make a living for myself."

House Bill 95, the Ohio Family Farm ReGeneration Act, would establish a tax credit for farmers and producers who sell land, equipment and other agricultural assets to a beginning farmer.

It's modeled after a program in Minnesota, which has resulted in the sale or rental of 162 agricultural operations to beginning farmers in just over one year.

House Bill 95 has been heard in committee, and supporters hope it will be brought to a vote on the House floor.

With farmers in the Baby Boom generation moving toward retirement, Sharp argued the tax credit would make more land available to people like her at a reasonable price.

"If they don't have someone in the family who wants to take it over, then they're left with trying to figure out how they can support themselves in retirement," Sharp pointed out. "So they have to balance that, too. A tax credit for them could definitely change things for people in my shoes."

She added many beginning farmers are interested in environmentally friendly practices, which means agriculture can be part of climate-change solutions.

"I'd love people in Ohio to think about this as, rather than just helping someone start their business, you're also addressing really big issues that society is grappling with," Sharp urged. "We can be part of the solution if we're encouraged and supported."

Sharp added helping beginning farmers also benefits rural areas, as their operations look to purchase supplies, equipment and hire workers in the community.

Disclosure: Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Wall Street Journal article on farmland prices
Citation: House Bill 95
Citation: Minnesota Beginning Farmer Tax Credit
Citation: Census of Agriculture age data
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021