Advocates: Biden's Clean-Energy Investments Complement Michigan' Plans

Solar and other renewable sources of energy could help Michigan meet its emission-reduction goals. (Pixabay) By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman - Producer, Contact

LANSING, Mich. -- The American Jobs Plan was among the policies President Joe Biden promoted during his address before Congress last night.



Clean-energy groups are applauding Biden's commitment to investments that spur clean-energy job growth.



The $2 trillion plan boosts many climate-focused programs, and Biden pledged reduction of U.S. carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.



Nick Dodge, communications director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, noted Biden's plans are in sync with some of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's initiatives.



"She has her MI Clean Water Plan, which is a $500 million investment in our water infrastructure. And she's also proposed the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which is our state's commitment to carbon neutrality."



Biden's American Jobs Plan would invest in more well-paying union jobs, advance clean energy and extend and expand tax credits for generating clean energy and for carbon capture and sequestration. It also would work to improve the resiliency of infrastructure.



Dodge argued the transition to cleaner sources of energy is crucial to the health of the next generation and for protecting the viability of communities most impacted by pollution.



"We have to recognize that climate change is really the existential crisis," Dodge asserted. "It's the challenge of our generation, and we've been seeing those impacts of climate change in Michigan already with record-high lake levels, flooding and extreme weather."



The American Jobs Plan faces its toughest test in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans balk at paying for it through an increase in the corporate tax.