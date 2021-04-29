 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden says his American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint for building America, and West Virginia clean-energy advocates say it gives states a chance to move beyond coal.

2021Talks - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress, GOP Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina responds to Biden, and Senate lawmakers hold a hearing on stopping gun violence.

Federal Jobs Funding Could Propel WV Shift Away from Coal

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Clean-energy experts say West Virginia needs help transforming its 91% coal-fired energy supply to renewables. (Adobe stock)
Clean-energy experts say West Virginia needs help transforming its 91% coal-fired energy supply to renewables. (Adobe stock)
 By Diane Bernard - Producer, Contact
April 29, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia clean-energy supporters say President Joe Biden's climate-action goals and jobs plan give the state a unique opportunity to move beyond its declining coal economy.

At last week's international climate summit, Biden pledged to cut U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030.

James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at West Virginia University College of Law, pointed out the administration's American Jobs Plan offers the chance to make investments in the state and move it, and its workers, in a new direction.

"There are a lot of jobs for which the coal miners would be qualified," Van Nostrand explained. "One of the things that we need to seriously look at is dealing with abandoned mine lands and plugging wells. They're a huge source of methane emissions, a huge problem with environmental degradation. We could definitely employ a lot of miners."

He cites a report his center released, which shows West Virginia's transition to renewable energy could generate more than 70% of the state's electricity from wind and solar by 2035, holding promise for thousands of clean-energy jobs.

Van Nostrand added the American Jobs Plan offers a timely way to bolster those jobs. Opponents of the infrastructure plan, including West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, say it's too expensive and would take away gas and coal jobs in the state.

But Van Nostrand argued coal jobs already are winding down and the state needs help to transform its electricity supply for a future economy.

"We've got a lot of potential employers who want to locate to the state who need access to renewable energy," Van Nostrand asserted. "They have corporate-sustainability goals and say we need to have a certain percentage of our electricity supply from renewable sources. And we really can't meet those demands in West Virginia with an energy supply that's 91% coal-fired."

A new federal work group report found southern West Virginia has the most need in the nation for federal investment because of its reliance on coal jobs. Coinciding with the report, the U.S. Department of Energy announced more than $109 million in funding to generate jobs in coal and other energy communities.

Citation: Climate Leaders Summit March 26, 2021
Citation: American Jobs Plan March 31, 2021
Citation: West Virginia Center for Energy and Sustainable Development report December 2020
Citation: National Energy Technology Laboratory report April 2021
Citation: U.S. Department of Energy funding announcement April 23, 2021
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021