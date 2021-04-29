 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden says his American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint for building America, and West Virginia clean-energy advocates say it gives states a chance to move beyond coal.

2021Talks - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress, GOP Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina responds to Biden, and Senate lawmakers hold a hearing on stopping gun violence.

Colorado Health-Insurance Option Advances in House

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

House Bill 1232 would increase health coverage for care before and after a child's birth, which could reduce racial disparities in infant mortality rates. (PxHere)
House Bill 1232 would increase health coverage for care before and after a child's birth, which could reduce racial disparities in infant mortality rates. (PxHere)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
April 29, 2021

DENVER -- The Colorado Health Insurance Option plan cleared the House Health and Insurance Committee this week, but the measure looks considerably different from the bill introduced in mid-March.

Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said House Bill 21-1232 is necessary because too many Coloradans either can't afford health insurance or can't use their coverage due to high out-of-pocket costs.

He noted the revised proposal still can help reduce insurance premiums and increase access to health care.

"By essentially requiring the cost-reductions and premium reductions to be achieved on these standardized benefit plans," Fox explained. "And those will provide more robust access to care at more reasonable out-of-pocket costs."

If insurance companies and health providers can't lower costs on their own within three years, the state would have the authority to set rates on a limited basis to meet consumer savings targets.

The compromise measure drops plans to create a quasi-governmental insurance option, but would create a standardized health-insurance plan structure. Critics say the measure puts too much of the cost-cutting burden on hospitals and other care providers.

Fox pointed out House Bill 21-1232 spells out reasonable reimbursement rates designed to ensure that health providers remain sustainable, but limits their ability to overcharge Coloradans for care.

He argued the measure should help protect Colorado consumers.

"Colorado has some of the highest hospital costs in the country, and also some of the most profitable hospital systems in the country," Fox asserted. "And so, this is really starting to control those underlying costs."

Fox added the proposal includes benchmarks to improve racial health equity. For example, the standardized plan could boost perinatal coverage for care before and after a child's birth, a move Fox contended can help reduce racial disparities in infant mortality rates.

Standard coverage also would be available through private insurance carriers in every county in the state, on the individual and small group market.

Disclosure: Colorado Consumer Health Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: House Bill 21-1232 April 27, 2021
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021