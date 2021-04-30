 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 30, 2021 


Community groups are hopeful Biden plans can curb generational poverty; community colleges applaud $12 billion for apprenticeship programs.

2021Talks - April 30, 2021 


At Georgia rally, Biden says he'll end private detention centers; McConnell calls Biden "likeable" but decries his liberal wish list; and VP Harris compares broadband investment to 1930s rural electrification.

MN Group: Biden Plan Addresses Generational Poverty

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Social service experts say generational poverty keeps families in survival mode, and restricts them from planning and making long-term changes to escape economic struggle. (Adobe Stock)
Social service experts say generational poverty keeps families in survival mode, and restricts them from planning and making long-term changes to escape economic struggle. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
April 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS - Community groups are expressing hope about President Joe Biden's proposed long-term fixes for fighting poverty. One Minnesota agency says it could help parents ensure their kids and grandkids avoid economic struggles as they grow.

In the weeks after Congress approved the American Rescue Plan, Biden now proposes the American Families Plan. It would make permanent some of the expanded tax credits seen in the COVID-relief package.

Annie Shapiro, advocacy director at the Minnesota Community Action Partnership, said because of how they're written, these tax credits have long prevented low-income families from using them to the fullest extent and escaping poverty for good.

"Those are connected links between childhood to adulthood in terms of poverty and then, to the next generation's children," said Shapiro. "And so, we are really optimistic that this could sever those lines of generational poverty."

She added many people her group serves, who don't have children, have struggled to fully benefit from the Earned Income Tax Credit. Plan supporters say a permanent expansion would have a big impact.

In Congress, Republicans have labeled the administration's social spending plans as too expensive, and there's concern moderate Democrats might not get behind all the ideas at once.

The American Families Plan would also provide funding for universal pre-school and affordable child care. Shaprio described it as a holistic way of helping struggling families land long-term job security.

"In order to get those types of jobs, you need job training," said Shapiro. "And in order to get job training if you have children, you need child care. So, all of these different pieces have to come together in ways to be able to move out of poverty."

According to state data, poverty affects about one in ten Minnesotans and one in nine children.

And there are major racial gaps. For example, more than 28% of Black and American Indian residents struggle with poverty, compared to 7% of white Minnesotans.

Disclosure: Minnesota Community Action Association Resource Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: A White House fact sheet on the American Families Plan.
Citation: The most recent state poverty data from the Minn. Department of Health.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021