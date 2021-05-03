 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

Tug-of-War Continues Over MN State Budget Priorities

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In addition to police accountability bills, Minnesota lawmakers are debating the state's next two-year budget. (Adobe Stock)
In addition to police accountability bills, Minnesota lawmakers are debating the state's next two-year budget. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 3, 2021

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- Minnesota's divided Legislature enters the home stretch of the current session with a new budget still needing approval.

Differences between the House version and the Senate version include taxes and spending levels, and several groups say vulnerable families could be better served with more revenue.

Some unions and advocacy groups back proposals largely pushed by the DFL-led House and Gov. Tim Walz, including a new tax bracket for the state's highest earners.

LeiLani Hauge, behavior analyst at Community Behavioral Health Hospital in Fergus Falls, said despite the critical services her facility provides, general access to care is limited.

"Greater Minnesota needs more beds in facilities like ours," Hauge asserted. "We need the support to continue this work."

Hauge, who's a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said boosting access can better help people in mental-health facilities return to their communities. Senate Republicans are holding firm against tax increases, saying they could harm the state's economy as it recovers from the pandemic. The budget deadline is May 17.

Kimberly Jones, with the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative, argued with more awareness of Minnesota's racial disparities, higher earners need to do their part to establish equity for marginalized communities.

"We also need to move forward to fully funding equitable school systems, affordable child care, livable wages, ample health care and rent stabilization in communities most affected by these disparities," Jones contended.

However, leaders in the GOP-controlled Senate say the focus should be on providing relief to business owners still reeling from the pandemic. They point to the state's projected surplus and additional federal relief as reasons not to raise taxes.

Both chambers are about $1 billion apart in spending levels.

Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Proposed state budget House File 1098
Citation: Proposed state budget Senate File 1098
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021