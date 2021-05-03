 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

Free Community College Could Help Equitable Economic Recovery

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The American Families Plan includes federal funding for universal preschool as well as community colleges. (C.C. Chapman/Flickr)
The American Families Plan includes federal funding for universal preschool as well as community colleges. (C.C. Chapman/Flickr)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 3, 2021

BOSTON -- Community colleges have helped push recovery forward in past times of economic hardship, and their advocates say federal funding will help them do it again.

President Joe Biden's American Families Plan includes $109 billion for two years of community college tuition for anyone.

Dave Koffman, government affairs director for the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges, pointed out investments in community-college learning have economic benefits for students, as well as local and regional employers and the Commonwealth.

"Frankly, 95, if not sometimes more, percent of the students that attend a community college are going to be staying rooted in their local community, within miles of that college campus," Koffman explained.

The American Families Plan is a follow-up to last month's American Jobs Plan, which included funding for workforce development, a key component of which is aligning educational programs with the needs of the local community and region, as well as $12 billion for technology and infrastructure updates at community colleges.

The schools also serve the highest proportion of low-income students in higher education. Thirty-four percent of the Commonwealth's Pell Grant recipients attend a community college.

Koffman argued the funding is important for ensuring an equitable recovery, especially for communities of color that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic. And with the college affordability crisis, Koffman added, community colleges look like a better option for many prospective students.

"It's making sure that when we have a student debt crisis of trillions of dollars, that individuals know that the best place to go, and most affordable option for high-quality education, is going to be available to them at a community college," Koffman contended.

Koffman thinks the Biden plans also reflect the value of community college flexibility. Students can attend for a couple of years and transfer to a four-year college or university, or get the degree or credential they need to enter the workforce directly.

Citation: American Families Plan April 28, 2021
Citation: American Jobs Plan March 31, 2021
Citation: Pell Grant information
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021