 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

MO Education Dept. Looks to Reduce Teacher Shortage

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Missouri needs more teachers in the sciences, math and special education, and the need is critical both in rural and deeply urban communities. (JackF/Adobe Stock)
Missouri needs more teachers in the sciences, math and special education, and the need is critical both in rural and deeply urban communities. (JackF/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 3, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is facing a teacher shortage, and for Teacher Appreciation Week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is working to inspire more high school and college students to consider becoming educators.

Halley Russell a government teacher at Jackson High School, said the shortage is nothing new, but is getting more attention with the pandemic.

She pointed out areas like science, math and special education have always had shortages, and it's harder than ever to find substitute teachers. She explained larger class sizes can be limiting.

"If I have 35 versus 20, the face-to-face, the individual interaction, the differentiated instruction, it all changes," Russell observed. "And so, that is a huge thing that they miss out on."

Russell added it's also about social and emotional well-being. Teachers in larger classes may not notice what's going on in students' daily lives, or signs they may need some support.

Dr. Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality at the Department, noted the number of people in school to become teachers has declined in the last decade. In the last six years alone, it's down more than 25%.

He said teacher retention also is down, and in addition to shortages in certain content areas, there are geographic factors as well.

"There's parts of the state that schools struggle more to hire teachers than in other parts," Katnik outlined. "If you're deeply rural, it's a bigger challenge; if you're deeply urban, it's a bigger challenge."

Katnik thinks the Board of Education needs to have a serious conversation about teacher pay, as the required starting salary for teachers in Missouri is lower than in neighboring states.

Russell agreed teacher pay is a key reason for the shortage. She sees other factors as well, including the ubiquity of technology in classrooms these days.

"What it looked like 13 years ago and what it looks like today are very different with technology," Russell remarked. "And if a person is starting this as a second career, or they just don't want to have to deal with technology, even though they could be a good teacher, they're not going into it."

Still, she maintained the positives outweigh the difficulties. She describes the feelings of "great pleasure and success" when her students have "Aha!" moments, or find creative ways to solve problems.

Citation: Teacher Appreciation Week proclamation April 30, 2021
Citation: Missouri Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education - Recruitment and Retention of Teachers in Missouri Public Schools December 2020
Citation: Center for American Progress - What To Make of Declining Enrollment in Teacher Preparation Programs December 3, 2019
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021