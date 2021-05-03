 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

More NC Employers See Public Health Benefits of Paid Leave

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

More than 30 million workers nationwide, including 67% of low-wage workers, do not have access to a single paid sick day from their employers. (Adobe Stock)
More than 30 million workers nationwide, including 67% of low-wage workers, do not have access to a single paid sick day from their employers. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
May 3, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More North Carolina employers have changed their "time off" policies to include sick leave related to COVID-19, but low-income workers, and those in industries considered essential, are still less likely to have paid leave.

According to the North Carolina Justice Center, as many as three million workers have navigated the pandemic without any paid sick days.

Kathy Colville, president and CEO of the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, said paid-leave policies can have a measurable effect on the health of individuals and families.

"We've had these big demographic shifts in the last decade, so that most children in North Carolina are cared for by parents who are working outside the home," Colville explained. "And we've also had this much more aging demographic."

State lawmakers are considering two bills, the North Carolina Paid Family Leave Insurance Act, and the North Carolina Healthy Families and Healthy Workplaces Act, which would require employers to offer paid family and medical leave insurance, and allow workers to earn a minimum number of paid sick days.

Colville pointed out paid leave has particular benefits for new mothers and babies.

Studies show women who receive at least 12 weeks of paid parental leave are more likely to initiate and continue breastfeeding, which is considered healthier for babies. She noted a 2019 Duke University study also found paid leave during a pregnancy can reduce the chance of a low-birthweight baby.

"And [they] even found that there was potentially a relationship between people having access to paid family leave and infants that would survive that might otherwise die," Colville recounted.

Colville added research shows paid leave also could reduce the number of older North Carolina residents needing nursing home care by about 11%.

Across the state, employers are starting to rethink paid leave.

Joe Mecca, vice president of communication for Coastal Credit Union in Raleigh, said his company modified its paid-time-off policies in the pandemic, when people had fewer opportunities to take vacations. He stated they offered to pay their employees instead.

"We did have some employees whose families, yeah, they lost part of their income, or had extra needs that they were trying to take of during that time," Mecca observed. "The extra flexibility was helpful to them."

He added employees now receive an extra paid leave day to get coronavirus vaccinations or recover from side effects.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new workplace guidelines recommending paid leave for vaccination recovery.

Citation: North Carolina Justice Center&lt;/a&gt; report April 21, 2021
Citation: North Carolina Paid Family Leave Insurance Act (Senate Bill 564) April 6, 2021
Citation: North Carolina Healthy Families and Healthy Workplaces Act (Senate Bill 457) April 1, 2021
Citation: U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services - Paid Maternity Leave and Breastfeeding Outcomes March 2016
Citation: Duke University - Paid Family Leave in North Carolina March 2019
Citation: University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Parental leave and child health September 11, 2000
Citation: Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management - Does Paid Family LeaveReduce Nursing Home Use? November 3, 2017
Citation: CDC Workplace Vaccination Program March 25, 2021
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021