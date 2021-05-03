 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

Industrial Ag Runoff Seen as Major Threat to Lake Erie

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Toxic algae blooms driven by excess nutrients give the waters of Lake Erie a greenish hue. (Adobe Stock)
Toxic algae blooms driven by excess nutrients give the waters of Lake Erie a greenish hue. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
May 3, 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Groups advocating for clean water say they're facing an uphill battle trying to prevent animal manure and other pollution from industrial farms from seeping into Lake Erie.

Despite what they say is the lake's poor overall condition, the groups claim Ohio continues to issue more permits for large-scale concentrated animal feeding operations.

Sandy Bihn, executive director, Lake Erie Waterkeeper, noted nearly one-third of the Great Lakes area population resides in the Lake Erie watershed, which supplies drinking water for more than 11 million people.

"You cannot put excess phosphorus and nitrogen into the lake and fuel the algae, and not have severe consequences," Bihn asserted.

Bihn cited a study, which showed between 2005 and 2018, the number of factory farms in the watershed ballooned from 545 to 775, and the amount of phosphorus draining into Lake Erie jumped 67%.

Ohio officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, have said they're committed to reducing phosphorous in the lake by 40% by 2025.

Bihn pointed out massive amounts of untreated animal manure are applied on farmland and end up running into the Lake, especially after heavy rains. Bihn argued it is more than what is needed to grow crops, and she believes animal manure should be regulated like other chemical fertilizers.

"It's a waste at that point, and it ought to be treated as waste," Bihn contended. "It's no longer a fertilizer. It needs to be treated, or something else done with it. It cannot be put on the ground in excess."

Bihn added her group wants answers from Ohio officials.

"Why are we adding to a system that's already maxed out?" Bihn asked. "And why are we adding animals and manure that an area that we're trying to reduce it in?"

An ongoing lawsuit between the Environmental Law and Policy Center and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contends the federal agency violated the Clean Water Act by not mandating the Ohio EPA to develop stricter limits on pollutants like phosphorus.

Disclosure: Waterkeeper Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: EPA Lake Erie facts
Citation: Environmental Working Group - Explosion of Unregulated Factory Farms in Maumee Watershed Fuels Lake Erie's Toxic Blooms April 2019
Citation: Ohio Gov. news release June 14, 2019
Citation: Environmental Law and Policy Center v. EPA lawsuit February 7, 2019
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021