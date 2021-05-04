 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

Families Plan, Pandemic EBT Could Bring Relief for More KY Families

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The federal government plans to step up support for families facing hard times during the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
The federal government plans to step up support for families facing hard times during the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
May 4, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Expanding child care, creating paid family and medical leave, and boosting health-care coverage affordability are just some of the proposals in President Joe Biden's American Families Plan.

Experts say the plan will help more Kentucky families stay afloat in a year of unprecedented challenges.

Jason Bailey, founder and executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said the pre-pandemic economy didn't serve most Kentuckians well, and believes Congress should act soon on the investments laid out in Biden's latest proposal.

"We had an economy of growing inequality and widespread insecurity, and we certainly had that in the Commonwealth," Bailey recounted. "We can't just go back to that. We have to make the kind of investments creating jobs, improving job quality."

The plan includes a proposed twelve weeks of paid leave for people with caregiving responsibilities, extended child tax credits and child-care subsidies, and extra funding to states to ensure two years of free community college, among other reforms.

Bailey pointed out more Black and Brown Kentuckians, who continue to face disparities in health, housing, education and employment, could gain from these types of public investments.

"Whether that's through easier access to child care, whether that's more home- and community-based care for the elderly and people with disabilities," Bailey outlined. "It will just provide funding to fill gaps in our economy and needs that have been longstanding, especially for a state such as Kentucky with its high poverty levels and other challenges."

Jessica Klein, policy associate at the Center, said more relief for families is on the way in the form of extended Pandemic-EBT benefits, the cards that provide eligible families with grocery money.

"During the summer when meals are hard to find for students, particularly when they're not in school, this additional benefit is going to provide those kids with grocery money," Klein explained.

She added that just like SNAP, money from Pandemic-EBT cards goes directly to local food retailers and stimulates local economies.

One in five Kentucky children struggles with hunger, according to data from Feeding America. Klein noted families can call the Department of Community Based Services to see if they are eligible.

Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: American Familes Plan April 28, 2021
Citation: USDA announcement of summer Pandemic-EBT program April 26, 2021
Citation: Feeding America - Hunger in Kentucky June 3, 2020
Citation: Kentucky Department of Community Based Services
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021