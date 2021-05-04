 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

ID Child-Care Centers Raise Alarms, Await Federal-Funding OK

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

About 200 child-care centers have closed in Idaho since September. (Oksana Kuzmina/Adobe Stock)
About 200 child-care centers have closed in Idaho since September. (Oksana Kuzmina/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 4, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho child-care providers closed their doors and came to the doors of the Capitol this week to call on lawmakers to approve federal funding for their facilities.

Although Idaho's legislative session is still going on, lawmakers have not approved nearly $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for child care, recommended by Gov. Brad Little.

Since September, 200 centers have closed their doors. Even for centers that haven't closed, drops in enrollment have hit them hard.

Mackenzie Allen, director of Circle of Care Developmental Preschool near Coeur d'Alene, said the pandemic has been difficult.

"In one year, we lost eight employees," Allen recounted. "This pandemic has affected so many of us, and it has been a daily struggle to maintain our workforce due to things like illness, stress and not being able to meet the enhanced unemployment benefits that are being offered."

In April, lawmakers decided not to approve $200 million for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare because of concerns with $34 million approved in the December COVID-19 relief bill for child care, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. Some legislators questioned whether that much money was needed for care centers.

Jane Gordon, a mother of two young children in a Boise child-care center, said she and her husband both work, and their lives would change radically if the center closed.

"I can't do my best work when I'm scrambling to figure a child-care schedule," Gordon asserted. "More importantly, I can't be the best mom when I'm trying to squeeze in work from my phone in the living room, or I'm trying to field calls while making mac and cheese."

Betty McQuain, a faculty member at BYU-Idaho's Department of Home and Family and a former child-care provider, said Idaho's economy depends on child care, but believes without approval from lawmakers of these funds, it could become inaccessible for many Idahoans.

"We are not far from falling into a situation in which only the wealthy will be able to afford child care and the most needy and vulnerable of Idaho's citizens will bear the greatest costs," McQuain contended.

Child-care providers and parents hope the Legislature approves funds before the session adjourns. After this session ends, Idaho lawmakers will likely not come back to the Capitol until at least September.

Citation: Idaho State Journal editorial April 9, 2021
Citation: American Rescue Plan Act March 11, 2021
Citation: Consolidated Appropriations Act December 21, 2020
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021