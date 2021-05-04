 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2021 


The change from Trump to Biden means a different approach to appointing federal judges; and under pressure, Biden ups the refugee cap.

2021Talks - May 4, 2021 


President Biden hikes the refugee cap, promotes his jobs and families plans; but Sen. McConnell says no Republicans will support $4T in programs; Facebook to announce Wed. if Trump's back on the platform.

New Awareness Week for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls say they're grateful for new state-level and federal policies, but fear a lack of local resources will keep putting more people in danger. (Adobe Stock)
Advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls say they're grateful for new state-level and federal policies, but fear a lack of local resources will keep putting more people in danger. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 4, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Advocates are stepping up awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) and girls, but even with efforts in South Dakota and at the federal level, a key group said gaps still exist, including prevention.

In recent years, May 5 has served as a day to honor victims, but in 2021, organizers launched an action week.

Justice Department data show murder rates for Native American women are more than 10 times the national average.

Paula Julian, senior policy specialist for the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, said there are a lot of underlying factors, including lack of access to legal aid and shelters.

"Because we understand that MMIW is part of the spectrum of violence, where there aren't services, then we see that there is a greater likelihood that women will go missing or be murdered because they have nowhere to turn to for help," Julian explained.

South Dakota recently approved a specialized office to help find missing Native women and girls.

And at the federal level, the Interior Department is starting a new unit to help with such cases. It follows last year's law called Savanna's Act, to spur more efforts from the Justice Department.

Julian acknowledged it all helps, but argued it shouldn't just center around data collection and case assistance. She cited the need for restoring more tribal authority to investigate, on top of reducing resource disparities.

According to state data, roughly 70% of South Dakota's missing-persons cases involve Indigenous people.

Julian pointed out economic conditions on many reservations around the state open the door to dangerous situations, including human trafficking.

"Not only do you have tribal communities in South Dakota that experience some of the highest rates of poverty and resource disparity, but you see the related rates of violence against women," Julian observed.

The Resource Center said there are fewer than 60 tribally created or Native-centered domestic violence shelters around the U.S.

Despite the gaps, advocates stressed there's hope, including a new shelter planned for the Rosebud Reservation. Led by a local woman who secured CARES Act funding to make it happen, the facility is geared toward teen girls who are victims of sexual violence.

Citation: National Indigenous Women's Resource Center Week of Action April 30, 2021
Citation: DOJ Office on Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation Report August 22, 2019
Citation: An Act to establish the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons March 25, 2021
Citation: Dept. of Justice announcement of Missing &amp; Murdered Unit April 1, 2021
Citation: Savanna's Act October 10, 2020
Citation: South Dakota missing persons data May 3, 2021
Citation: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence - Domestic Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021