 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 6, 2021 


Ahead of Mother's Day, a new survey reveals what pandemic-burdened women really want, and President Biden moves to lift patent restrictions to assist vaccine-strapped countries.

2021Talks - May 6, 2021 


The White House waives COVID vaccine intellectual property rights to aid other nations, the president chides the GOP over the potential ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position, and immigration reform heats up.

IL Groups Back Licensing for Certified Professional Midwives

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Studies say increased access to midwifery can improve maternal and infant health outcomes. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)
Studies say increased access to midwifery can improve maternal and infant health outcomes. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 5, 2021

CHICAGO - Illinois is one of 16 states that doesn't offer a pathway to licensure for certified professional midwives. On this International Midwives' Day, advocates are hoping to change that.

CPMs are accredited by the North American Registry of Midwives, but in order to legally practice, they also need a state license. Barbara Belcore-Walkden, a CPM who lives in Illinois but is licensed in neighboring Wisconsin, urged Illinois senators to join their House colleagues in passing the Licensed Certified Professional Midwife Practice Act.

"In a state like Illinois," she said, "where close to 1,000 babies are born at home every year, and it's gone up since the pandemic, as that number is increasing, more families need midwives to attend them at home."

Studies have shown that increased access to midwives and other high-quality maternity care can improve health outcomes for babies and mothers. Advocates have said it's also an equity issue; Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than are Caucasian women.

Having a license would ensure midwives in Illinois can file birth certificates and transfer records if a home-birth patient has to be admitted to a hospital. So, Carrie Vickery, vice president of the group Illinois Friends of Midwives, said a CPM license is critical. Vickery, a home-birth parent herself, added that licensing would give folks the opportunity to better vet their potential birth attendants, find out what types of credentials and experience they have.

"It means greater access," she said. "Right now, to find a midwife, it's an 'underground' system. So, you have to know the right people, to be able to connect to the right person who knows the midwife."

When midwives are well integrated into the maternity-care system, she said, it's better for those who opt for home births as well as hospital births. She said she sees it as the state's duty to regulate midwives appropriately - not by prosecuting those who have no path to get a license, but by accepting a nationally recognized standard for home-birth midwifery care.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021