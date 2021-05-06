 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 6, 2021 


Ahead of Mother's Day, a new survey reveals what pandemic-burdened women really want, and President Biden moves to lift patent restrictions to assist vaccine-strapped countries.

2021Talks - May 6, 2021 


The White House waives COVID vaccine intellectual property rights to aid other nations, the president chides the GOP over the potential ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position, and immigration reform heats up.

Committee Hears Testimony on Election Law Changes for WI

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Wisconsin has been at the center of the last two presidential elections with recounts pursued after each contest. It's now among the states where conservative lawmakers are trying to approve voting restrictions. (Adobe Stock)
Wisconsin has been at the center of the last two presidential elections with recounts pursued after each contest. It's now among the states where conservative lawmakers are trying to approve voting restrictions. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 6, 2021

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin Senate committee heard testimony yesterday on a host of election-related measures. Critics describe the effort as a form of voter suppression, while supporters say they want to restore faith in the system.

The measures, authored by Republicans, surfaced amid allegations at the national level of widespread voter fraud. The claims were largely discredited by the courts. But many GOP controlled legislatures still have proposed restrictions.

Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, testified against the bills being considered in the Badger State.

"And this is corroding the very cornerstone of our democracy," Rothschild asserted. "You're playing with fire here, it's very dangerous."

He referred to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A Republican senator responded by saying the effort is not about perpetuating the "big lie" about the 2020 election, but rather creating consistency in applying state election laws.

Absentee voting is a focus of the proposed changes, including restrictions on drop boxes.

Another bill would bar any individual from helping more than one non-family member return their absentee ballot.

Tami Jackson, public policy analyst for the Wisconsin Board for People With Developmental Disabilities, argued the people her organization serves represent a significant portion of the state's non-driving population.

"Whenever we see bills that require somebody to get to someplace, that shoots up a flag for us that that's going to be really difficult for populations that can't use cars," Jackson explained.

Other Republicans backing the measures say the state needs to bring back confidence in the election system following the recent rhetoric from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Even if the Legislature approves the changes, they're likely to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021