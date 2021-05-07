 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 7, 2021 


President Biden proposes expanding the Pell Grant program to reach more students in need and the Navajo Nation addresses the need for tougher methane emissions rules.

2021Talks - May 7, 2021 


President Biden talks hurricane aid in Louisiana, Vice President Harris visits Rhode Island, defense officials talk about clamping down on domestic extremism in the ranks, and plan for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Study: Navajo Nation Bears Brunt of Oil, Gas Methane Pollution

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Gas wasted by extraction companies on Navajo lands is more than double the national average and could meet the usage needs of every home on the Navajo Nation for five months, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. (bobbymagill/climatecentral.org)
Gas wasted by extraction companies on Navajo lands is more than double the national average and could meet the usage needs of every home on the Navajo Nation for five months, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. (bobbymagill/climatecentral.org)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 7, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency is considering adopting an air-permitting program to address methane emissions - and it could be a lifesaving decision for 300,000 Indigenous people who live there.

A new report shows methane waste and pollution is a growing problem for residents of the country's largest Indian reservation.

Joseph Hernandez, an organizer with the NAVA Education Project, said air pollution from extractive industries no longer affects only one area of Navajo lands, but is found everywhere.

He added it's common to know many families who have lost loved ones to cancer.

"Health disparity in the region is known," said Hernandez. "I have many family members who suffer from asthma, and it's something that is not normal in other communities."

The analysis shows pollution isn't the only problem - as 5% of the natural gas produced is wasted annually through methane leaks, venting and flaring. Curbing the waste would add more than $1 million to tribal royalties each year.

The Environmental Defense Fund report follows a recent vote in the U.S. Senate to restore federal rules to reduce methane pollution in oil and gas operations.

In addition to New Mexico, the Navajo Nation stretches across portions of northeastern Arizona and southeastern Utah. The resource-rich land has made many Native economies dependent on extraction in the past century, starting with coal and uranium.

Hernandez noted a recent government report showed almost 30% of the Native population had 'poor' or 'fair' health status in 2018, compared to about 16% of the white population.

"What is common between all of us," said Hernandez, "is that we all live in this area that's being extracted by not just one industry, but many industries here in the Four Corners region."

The report was prepared by the Environmental Defense Fund, Diné C.A.R.E., the NAVA Education Project, Grand Canyon Trust and Western Leaders Network.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021