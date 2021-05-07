 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 7, 2021 


President Biden proposes expanding the Pell Grant program to reach more students in need and the Navajo Nation addresses the need for tougher methane emissions rules.

2021Talks - May 7, 2021 


President Biden talks hurricane aid in Louisiana, Vice President Harris visits Rhode Island, defense officials talk about clamping down on domestic extremism in the ranks, and plan for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Community Pharmacies Part of Vaccination Push in IA

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Iowa leaders said they're enacting more strategies, such as pop-up clinics, to boost lagging COVID-19 vaccination demand. (Adobe Stock)
Iowa leaders said they're enacting more strategies, such as pop-up clinics, to boost lagging COVID-19 vaccination demand. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 7, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Amid lagging demand, Iowa officials are encouraging anyone who's eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Community pharmacies hope their connection with local residents will convince those on the fence to sign up.

This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state has had to reduce requests for vaccine shipments as more counties decline them.

Lindsey Ludwig, executive director of the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, which works with independent pharmacies and smaller chains, said the slower pace isn't only because some people refuse to get a vaccination.

"Say, county road workers, they're working a ton of overtime right now, and they just don't have the time to find a place to get vaccinated," Ludwig explained. "Or, they don't have the time to be off work if they do, you know, have a day of side effects."

She added some farmers, busy with spring planting, might want to get a vaccination but can't right now.

For those who want more assurance about vaccine safety, Ludwig said local pharmacists and providers have accurate information. A number of locations in her group's network are expanding vaccination clinic hours to meet more flexible scheduling needs.

State health officials are no longer advising those who had their first shot to go back to the same location for the second one. They're free to take their vaccination card to any pharmacy or provider.

Ludwig hopes moves like this will boost demand, like the state saw earlier this year.

"We know it works, and we just need to improve the confidence level for those that might not be ready yet to receive the vaccine," Ludwig urged.

The network has more than 120 pharmacies in Iowa providing shots.

Meanwhile, groups like AARP Iowa said getting vaccinated is still a crucial step to protect vulnerable populations, such as people over age 50.

Iowans who don't have access to or don't use a computer can call 211 and work with a vaccine navigator to schedule an appointment.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021