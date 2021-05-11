 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2021 


Montanans get to weigh in on firearms on college campuses, and Washington state addresses carbon pollution from the building sector.

2021Talks - May 12, 2021 


Senators Schumer and McConnell duel over voting reforms, the GOP divide over Trump could widen, and a pipeline hack spurs cybersecurity concerns.

WI Lawmakers Take Up Police Reforms

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

State legislatures around the country face added pressure for more police accountability policies after the death of George Floyd and other high-profile encounters with Black individuals. (Adobe Stock)
State legislatures around the country face added pressure for more police accountability policies after the death of George Floyd and other high-profile encounters with Black individuals. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 11, 2021

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Senate is expected to consider a handful of police reform measures today.

Lawmakers say they're including many perspectives amid greater scrutiny of law enforcement, but they know the effort isn't a cure-all.

This week's action is being closely monitored as the Legislature takes its first significant step in this area since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, told the Milwaukee Press Club she hopes the bipartisan approach sets the stage for more comprehensive action down the road.

"What you see is our effort to try to bring all of the different opinions together," Taylor explained. "And it's not 'the perfect,' but I promise you, I believe it's better than where we are."

Among other things, the package of bills calls on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to bolster data collection on use-of-force incidents. If approved, the bills would go to the Assembly for a vote.

Beyond that, lawmakers are still working on more contentious proposals, including chokehold restrictions. Some are calling for a total ban; others argue for exceptions in certain situations.

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, is also leading the efforts, and said while much attention has centered around the response to last year's incidents, bipartisan talks have been going on for a while among lawmakers.

"This really shows that there is transparency in areas where we can make that a little bit better and collect a little more information, and be able to allow that information to be out into the community," Wanggaard stated.

He added they're working with some ideas from a special task force created by the Assembly Speaker last year.

While not all issues have been addressed, Sen. Taylor said she believes the current proposals will clear the Legislature and will have the backing of Gov. Tony Evers.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021