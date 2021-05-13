 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2021 


President Biden taps Tracy Stone-Manning to be director of Bureau of Land Management; and Colorado schools get new tools to help students distinguish between news, commentary and disinformation.

2021Talks - May 13, 2021 


Republicans oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges more vaccinations, NAACP leaders voice support for voting rights legislation, and Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the infrastructure bill.

WI Dentists: It's OK to See Us

Health experts say women were especially affected by disruptions in preventive care during the pandemic, including dental checkups. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 13, 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A year ago, scheduling a dental appointment might have been the furthest thing from people's minds as the pandemic unfolded. But with many residents and providers now vaccinated, Wisconsin residents are urged to get caught up on care.

The Wisconsin Dental Association recommends now is a good time to check in with your dentist if COVID-19 delayed regular visits.

Dr. Paula Crum, president of the Association, said routine mask wearing can lead to a dry mouth, which leads to plaque build-up while enhancing the risk for cavities and gum disease.

"The other thing that we've seen increases in is the stress in our patients, a lot more tooth-grinding that's happening, which has caused an increase in fractures of teeth," Crum explained.

Crum, who also is a periodontist in Green Bay, said for anyone still nervous about going to the dentist, they should know the industry has long prioritized infection control. She said offices have taken further steps to protect patients and staff.

For those who can't afford care, the state does have a program where dentists donate their time for free services to qualifying individuals.

The program is geared for those on a limited income that is linked to a permanent disability, chronic illness, or advanced age.

Meanwhile, Crum noted her group is calling on the Legislature to increase Medicaid reimbursements with dentists seeing more patients enrolled in that program.

"One of the big problems with the lack of providers is that the reimbursement rates are so low that it's very difficult to see these patients," Crum stated.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature remain far apart on broader issues surrounding Medicaid, including whether to accept federal expansion money. However, it's unclear if those differences will impact any efforts in Madison to boost reimbursement rates.

