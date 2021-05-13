 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2021 


President Biden taps Tracy Stone-Manning to be director of Bureau of Land Management; and Colorado schools get new tools to help students distinguish between news, commentary and disinformation.

2021Talks - May 13, 2021 


Republicans oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges more vaccinations, NAACP leaders voice support for voting rights legislation, and Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the infrastructure bill.

Housing Crisis Hits Idahoans on Fixed Income Harder

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

More than half of renters with extremely low income in Idaho are older or have a disability. (Kirk Fisher/Adobe Stock)
More than half of renters with extremely low income in Idaho are older or have a disability. (Kirk Fisher/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 13, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- The shortage of affordable housing in Idaho is hitting people on fixed incomes especially hard.

The state is short more than 22,000 homes for people with modest incomes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Hannah Sharp, development manager for the eviction prevention nonprofit Jesse Tree, said her organization has worked with people who have seen their rent go up as much as $600 with only 30 days notice, noting it's nearly impossible for someone on fixed income to afford such an increase.

"They are already kind of maxed out on what they can afford to pay," Sharp explained. "They can't add new income streams because they're on a fixed income, and a lot of times they also don't have the option to reduce expenses to accommodate that large rental increase."

Rents are increasing at a furious pace, especially in Boise. The website Apartment List found rent went up nearly 13% between 2020 and 2021, the biggest percentage increase in the country.

Sharp pointed out the other issue, especially for many people on fixed incomes, is to ensure housing is accessible for folks with mobility issues. Jesse Tree recently worked with a veteran and his wife who reached out to the media and talked about getting priced out of their apartment.

Sharp said the couple got a lot of suggestions for places to rent, but they weren't accessible.

"It took our case manager like three weeks to find something that fit their accessibility needs but also their budget that they could be in that housing situation long term and have it be sustainable," Sharp recounted. "It was really a hard thing to do."

Sharp noted the biggest solution is building more affordable housing, and added Idaho should use pandemic relief funds strategically to do this, and also use it for more inventive ways such as converting hotels into housing units.

"Just really making sure that we make a long-term investment now when we have funding and the capability to do it is going to ultimately serve our region best for a long time to come," Sharp contended.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021