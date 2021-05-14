 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 14, 2021 


Backers of electric vehicles say southeastern gas shortage highlights need to diversify U.S. energy system; more than 40 attorneys general urge Facebook to stop plans to create kids' version of Instagram.

2021Talks - May 14, 2021 


People who've been vaccinated can ditch their masks; Biden says fuel shortages are only temporary; and Republicans press for ending federal pandemic unemployment payments.

Houston, Dallas Prove to Be Global Biodiversity Hotspots

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Scientists and naturalists expect to use information from the recent City Nature Challenge to better understand and protect the natural world. (briankushner/traveisaudubon.org)
Scientists and naturalists expect to use information from the recent City Nature Challenge to better understand and protect the natural world. (briankushner/traveisaudubon.org)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 14, 2021

HOUSTON - Nature lovers know thousands of native animal and plant species occur only in Texas, and participants in the City Nature Challenge set out to prove it this spring.

The four-day global competition showed the Houston/Galveston area placed first in the U.S. and third worldwide for species observed. The Dallas/Fort Worth area placed second in the U.S. for species observed and third in the world for number of observations made.

Jaime González - director of Houston Healthy Cities and a representative of The Nature Conservancy in Texas - said often, people associate the state with desert landscapes. They forget it's also home to the Gulf of Mexico, prairies, wetlands and bayou systems.

"We have tons of different sorts of ecosystems in the state, even in a region like Houston," said González. "So the more kinds of habitats you have - and the more richness those habitats present - the more species of things you'll get."

Residents of more than 400 cities in 44 countries used the 'iNaturalist' app to upload photos to participate in the friendly competition.

When it comes to personal contributions, Aaron Tjelmeland - director of Restoration Projects and a representative of The Nature Conservancy in Houston - placed second in the state by capturing more than 500 images on the 2,300 acre Texas City Prairie Preserve of plants, birds, fish and bugs.

"Sure enough," said Tjelmeland, "there were probably 20 to 30 more species of bugs we found during that City Nature Challenge that we didn't know were here - didn't know used the preserve."

Gonzalez said phone apps have helped regular people collect real science data.

"Houston is actually part of a global biodiversity hotspot," said González. "And people are now able to collect real science data - real community science data - using their smart phone."

In total, during the four-day City Nature Challenge, more than 45,000 species were observed by about 55,000 people, who made more than one million observations to track biodiversity.

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021