 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 14, 2021 


Backers of electric vehicles say southeastern gas shortage highlights need to diversify U.S. energy system; more than 40 attorneys general urge Facebook to stop plans to create kids' version of Instagram.

2021Talks - May 14, 2021 


People who've been vaccinated can ditch their masks; Biden says fuel shortages are only temporary; and Republicans press for ending federal pandemic unemployment payments.

Iowa's Stressful Year Could Take Time to Manifest

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Mental health experts say they're using this Mental Health Awareness Month to convey to people they aren't alone in struggling to cope with added stress from the past year. (Adobe Stock)
Mental health experts say they're using this Mental Health Awareness Month to convey to people they aren't alone in struggling to cope with added stress from the past year. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 14, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - In Iowa and around the U.S, people have faced a flurry of stressful events and crises in the last year. During Mental Health Awareness Month, experts say it might not seem obvious that help is needed, but the signs may develop over time.

From the pandemic to the election, to last summer's derecho storm in Iowa, many segments of the population are emerging from a stressful era.

Peggy Huppert - executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness - said altogether, it's a lot to simply shake off without being aware of the lasting effects on a person's mental well-being.

"We often think of a traumatic event, or events, as having an immediate impact," said Huppert. "But actually, it usually takes a while to see the full impact."

For example, she cited research showing suicides peaked nearly three years after the financial crisis of 2008.

Experts say the signs to monitor include changes in a person's sleeping habits, or a general lack of energy or interest in most activities.

Despite greater mental-health awareness, Huppert said people often are still reluctant to raise concerns about a loved one's situation.

Huppert said friends and family might feel like they're causing trouble if they speak up, but she insists that isn't the case.

"Sometimes people are waiting," said Huppert, "hoping that someone is going to say something and intervene."

She noted that young people might especially feel the effects from recent isolation, but are not likely to open up to others about those feelings.

Even with many Iowans vaccinated and much of society reopening, Huppert said it's hard to forget the emotional turmoil of the past year. As groups get together again, she said there's another way to spot a warning sign.

"If someone is constantly canceling plans," said Huppert, "to ask, 'What's happening? Is there something I can do to help?'"

And as more people head back to the office, she said it's important to foster a supportive environment in the workplace.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021