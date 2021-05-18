 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2021  


A large crack closes I-40 bridge connecting Ark. & Tenn.; voting rights groups respond to a restrictive Iowa law; New Jersey releases new patient data for its medical aid-in-dying law.

2021Talks - May 18, 2021 


White House responds to Middle East violence; Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could upend Roe v. Wade; and COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states as push for global vaccinations continues.

IA Voter Group Plans Educational Push in Response to Election Law

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

At Iowa's Capitol this year, election law changes were one of the more contentious issues to be considered by lawmakers. (Adobe Stock)
At Iowa's Capitol this year, election law changes were one of the more contentious issues to be considered by lawmakers. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 18, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A nonpartisan political group said it plans to "double up" its outreach to inform Iowans about sweeping changes to the state's election procedures.

The changes came in a bill recently signed into law which, among other things, reduces the early voting window in Iowa. It also limits the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots and requires polling locations to now close at 7:00 p.m., instead of 8:00 p.m.

Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said her group is concerned about all the provisions, believing they will affect many populations around the state. She expects a big push to educate voters about planning around the changes, even without an election pending.

"To have a plan, so they know what they're going to do, and they don't get caught turning in something late," Grant explained.

Iowa has municipal elections this fall, with the next statewide vote set for 2022, but Grant argued there are so many changes, people still might not be aware of them by the time these elections roll around.

The law, which is being challenged in court, was pushed through by Republicans, who say they want to restore faith in the voting system by creating uniformity. But opponents say it amounts to voter suppression on the heels of unfounded claims of fraud made by far-right groups nationally.

Grant's group is currently not part of the legal fight against the law. While it plays out, she noted they hope they can work with legislative leaders to soften some provisions.

"Going forward into the next session, 2022, that, you know, maybe we can make this thing better and not quite so restrictive," Grant emphasized.

After the law was passed, some GOP sponsors suggested they were open to changing certain language. The push to adopt the law mirrored similar Republican-led efforts in other states following the presidential election.

As for outreach, Grant said the League's statewide arm will place heavy focus on social media messaging, with contributions from local offices.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021