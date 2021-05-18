 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2021  


A large crack closes I-40 bridge connecting Ark. & Tenn.; voting rights groups respond to a restrictive Iowa law; New Jersey releases new patient data for its medical aid-in-dying law.

2021Talks - May 18, 2021 


White House responds to Middle East violence; Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could upend Roe v. Wade; and COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states as push for global vaccinations continues.

ID Among First States to Ban Teaching on Systemic Racism

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

At least 10 states have introduced legislation aimed at banning schools from teaching about systemic racism. (Blake/Adobe Stock)
At least 10 states have introduced legislation aimed at banning schools from teaching about systemic racism. (Blake/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 18, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho lawmakers are among the first in the country to attempt to ban critical race theory in public schools.

Conservatives across the nation have seized on the term over the past year, although the concept has been around since the 1970s. It's a theory underpinned by the idea systemic racism continues to exist in the United States and impacts opportunities for and treatment of people of color.

Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision for Idaho, said when diverse groups of students aren't included in the country's collective story, it sends a powerful message about who is and isn't valued.

"The ramifications for excluding this kind of truthful, albeit hard, history is deeply disturbing," Evans explained. "It has a serious impact on students and children, has a serious impact on how we contextualize the world that we live in."

House Bill 377, which passed this session, withholds funding from public schools and higher-education institutions if teachers compel students to adopt or affirm the tenets of critical race theory. Supporters said it inflames divisions among people of different backgrounds.

Evans pointed out such conservative organizations as the American Legislative Exchange Council have been leading the charge against critical race theory, and note bills to ban or limit it have been introduced in at least ten states.

"This is a really concentrated, coordinated effort to undermine public education and to cast America as something other than what we are, and that in and of itself is indoctrination," Evans contended.

Evans stressed the country is doomed to repeat its past sins if it can't come together to understand its history.

"We have to speak out loudly that this is not the kind of representation that we need, and it is really, deeply harmful to all of us and to our collective future together," Evans concluded.

References:  
House Bill 377 04/28/2021
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021