 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2021 


Congress passes bill to curb hate crimes against Asian Americans; renters and landlords prepare as federal eviction moratorium is set to end June 30; and an attempt to take politics out of Wisconsin's redistricting process.

2021Talks - May 19, 2021 


Anti-Hate Crime bill sent to Biden; GOP opposition lingers on Jan. 6 commission; Biden takes a test drive; and House members clash on masks.

Renewed Push for Nonpartisan Redistricting in WI

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Every ten years, each state is required to redraw its legislative boundaries based on updated data from the U.S. Census Bureau. (Adobe Stock)
Every ten years, each state is required to redraw its legislative boundaries based on updated data from the U.S. Census Bureau. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 19, 2021

MADISON, Wis. - As Wisconsin faces the divisive issue of redistricting, supporters of taking politics out of the process are making another attempt at a new system.

At the State Capitol, a bill has been reintroduced that would task the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau with redrawing the state's political boundaries, which is done after each census count. The plan also calls for citizen input.

Devin Anderson, lead organizer for the group Wisconsin Voices, spoke at a rally this week in support of the measure. He said it's time to remove the opportunity for one party to create a landscape that leaves out Black voices.

"Demand the state allow communities of color to have the influence they deserve on a statewide level." he said.

Watchdogs have said that when state Republicans controlled redistricting after the 2010 census, they drew maps in secret that greatly benefited their party over the decade. The GOP still is in control this time, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could veto their maps, setting off court battles. Republican leaders remain opposed to the bill that has resurfaced, saying Wisconsin's Constitution calls for legislators to guide the process.

Even if the bill faces long odds, supporters have noted it does have bipartisan support. Its sponsor, Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, told this week's crowd that gerrymandered maps have played a role in the divided government seen today.

"Wisconsin is weary from highly partisan politics," he said. "Every head-scratching vote, every policy for the public good, ignored by lawmakers, all stem from one issue - gerrymandering."

The plan is separate from Evers' People's Map Commission, which also faces GOP opposition. Supporters of enacting changes feel the public is on their side, with more counties passing advisory referendums asking for an independent process. Last fall, nearly a dozen appeared on ballots across Wisconsin.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021