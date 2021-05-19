 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2021 


Congress passes bill to curb hate crimes against Asian Americans; renters and landlords prepare as federal eviction moratorium is set to end June 30; and an attempt to take politics out of Wisconsin's redistricting process.

2021Talks - May 19, 2021 


Anti-Hate Crime bill sent to Biden; GOP opposition lingers on Jan. 6 commission; Biden takes a test drive; and House members clash on masks.

Interactive Tool Illustrates Incarceration's Impact on Young People

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In the last decade, three of the Illinois Youth Center sites have closed. Groups that advocate against youth incarceration want the remaining five facilities to follow suit. (methaphum/Adobe Stock)
In the last decade, three of the Illinois Youth Center sites have closed. Groups that advocate against youth incarceration want the remaining five facilities to follow suit. (methaphum/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 19, 2021

CHICAGO - Advocates for juvenile justice hope a new interactive, virtual tool will help illustrate what kids who end up in the justice system are navigating.

Called "No Kids in Prison," it features videos, maps and data on how detrimental youth incarceration is, and how much states spend on it. In Illinois, it can cost up to $188,000 to keep one child behind bars, compared with the $14,000 average annual cost of a public education.

At the University of Chicago Law School, professor Herschella Conyers, Criminal and Juvenile Justice clinical director, said she hopes one takeaway is that states spend too much money on a system that produces negative outcomes.

"And as they develop in their adolescent years, their identity is being formed," she said. "We should be doing everything we can to reshape identity for kids in crisis, at this point."

Conyers noted that Black, Brown and Indigenous children are incarcerated at much higher rates than their white peers. In Illinois, Black youths make up nearly 17% of the population but more than 65% of young people who are incarcerated.

Conyers, who also is a former youth public defender, contended that home- and community-based approaches can effectively hold kids accountable when they make mistakes.

"A kid in trouble is a family in trouble, and a family in trouble is a community in trouble," she said. "So it's not just about punishment, it is about deterrence."

She added that there are opportunities for folks to help keep kids out of the system, by volunteering at schools, churches and other community organizations. The Youth First Initiative, which launched the online tool, also leads what's called the "Final 5 Campaign," dedicated to closing Illinois' five remaining youth prisons.

References:  
Tool
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021