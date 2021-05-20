 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2021 


Pandemic pay practices pumped up CEO pay, Arizona legalizes needle exchanges, and opponents of an Ohio election-reform bill see it as a Trojan horse.

2021Talks - May 20, 2021 


The oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre testifies, President Biden gives the Coast Guard Academy commencement address, plus lawmakers debate a Jan. 6 commission and hear about gaps in the U.S. medical supply chain.

Rescue Plan's Funds Can Help Students Catch Up

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

American Rescue Plan funds can be used to facilitate social distancing, upgrade ventilation and modernize HVAC systems in schools. (JackF/Adobe Stock)
American Rescue Plan funds can be used to facilitate social distancing, upgrade ventilation and modernize HVAC systems in schools. (JackF/Adobe Stock)
 By Andrea Sears - Producer, Contact
May 20, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania schools will have some major federal help as they reopen their doors, and teachers want districts to use those dollars to focus on helping students catch up.

Over the next few years, schools in the Keystone State will have nearly $5 billion of federal aid from the American Rescue Plan to address disruptions to education caused by the pandemic. At least $1 billion is specifically targeted at intensifying support for students who need extra help to get back on track.

Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said teachers need to have a seat at the table as districts decide how those federal dollars will be used.

"Educators are the experts," Askey asserted. "And they know best what schools need to do to bridge those student learning gaps and to bolster their mental, social, and emotional well-being."

He suggested those efforts should include summer learning and after-school programs as well as upgrading learning technology.

Askey pointed out after more than a year of relative isolation, individual students may be at very different places emotionally and may require extra help as classroom instruction returns to normal.

"We're going to need more school counselors and school nurses, psychologists and social workers," Askey contended. "Those positions that will support the students in the area of social and emotional health."

He added focusing on mental health and emotional well-being is not only important for student health, it also helps boost academic performance.

Schools will need to upgrade ventilation systems to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, and they still need supplies of personal protective equipment. And Askey emphasized funds are needed to make sure every student has access to the learning tools they need.

"Purchasing educational technology including Wi-Fi hotspots and hardware such as laptops or tablets, and providing access to high-quality training for the staff," Askey outlined.

He noted school districts have a lot of flexibility in determining how to spend the American Rescue Plan funds, and have until Sep. 2024 to allocate the funding.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021