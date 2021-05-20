 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2021 


Pandemic pay practices pumped up CEO pay, Arizona legalizes needle exchanges, and opponents of an Ohio election-reform bill see it as a Trojan horse.

2021Talks - May 20, 2021 


The oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre testifies, President Biden gives the Coast Guard Academy commencement address, plus lawmakers debate a Jan. 6 commission and hear about gaps in the U.S. medical supply chain.

Extra Protections Sought as Desert National Wildlife Refuge Turns 85

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Desert National Wildlife Refuge in 1936 to protect bighorn sheep. (Kurt Kuznicki)
President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Desert National Wildlife Refuge in 1936 to protect bighorn sheep. (Kurt Kuznicki)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
May 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Desert National Wildlife Refuge north of Las Vegas turns 85 today, and conservation groups want to see it protected forever.

The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a hearing in the coming months on the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act. The bill would better protect 2 million acres in the refuge, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and more.

Kevin J. DesRoberts, U.S. Fish and Wildlife project leader for the four southern Nevada refuges in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex, said public lands saw a huge jump in visitors during the pandemic.

"It's very important for people to have that access and be able to connect with nature and also to learn how to be good stewards," DesRoberts asserted. "Because the future of all these lands and the wildlife depends on people caring about them and being good stewards of the land."

Opponents concerned about government overreach say current protections are sufficient. The area is considered critical habitat for the desert bighorn sheep, the desert tortoise and hundreds of other species.

Grace Palermo, southern Nevada programs director for Friends of Nevada Wilderness, said the bill would stop a proposed 300,000-acre expansion of nearby Nellis Air Force Base.

"Some of their proposal includes putting in landing strips, lots of roads, fencing throughout," Palermo outlined. "And that's going to be very impactful for the bighorn sheep. They need these big spaces."

The bill also would give Clark County more money to manage its growth by building affordable housing and supporting initiatives to fight climate change.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021