 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 21, 2021 


Virginia Tech teams with Boeing to create one of the most diverse technology campuses in the nation; Biden takes action against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

2021Talks - May 21, 2021 


Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire; Senators review plans to withdraw from Afghanistan; and razor-thin passage of a Capitol Police funding bill.

Corporations Pressed to Adapt to Climate Change Threat

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Corporate watchdogs say some companies have been better than others at adapting to the threats of climate change. A shareholder nonprofit contends U.S. oil companies have been among the slowest to respond. (Adobe Stock)
Corporate watchdogs say some companies have been better than others at adapting to the threats of climate change. A shareholder nonprofit contends U.S. oil companies have been among the slowest to respond. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 21, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota is part of a multistate lawsuit over federal regulators being asked to weigh the costs of climate change on society in their policy decisions. A nonprofit in the corporate arena says it's clear - resistance on behalf of businesses is futile.

The lawsuit by conservative states argues the federal action is "arbitrary" and could have harmful effects on the U.S. economy.

Danielle Fugere is the president of the group As You Sow, which focuses on shareholder activism.

She said it's a market reality that the world is taking climate change seriously. She said she thinks businesses should join the movement, instead of putting up a fight.

"Because as climate change occurs, it impacts every company globally," said Fugere. "It makes it much more difficult to maintain business."

She suggested investors and banks are paying close attention to which companies adapt - and which ones ignore the warning signs.

As for the federal policy, Gov. Kristi Noem and other opponents say it could stifle energy production. They're also concerned about the impact on sectors such as agriculture, which has been a key priority for Noem.

But Fugere said this week's new report from the International Energy Agency - which says fossil-fuel investment can't play a role in achieving net-zero emissions - is a wake-up call. She said businesses, especially oil and gas producers, need to see what other firms have already noticed.

"They need to have resources available," said Fugere. "They need workers available, and they need water, and they need agriculture that works."

She said without that stability, it would be harder for businesses to thrive. Her group added that many leading banks have set their own net-zero goals, and have decided the companies they finance must be on that path as well, in order to secure loans.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021