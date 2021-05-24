 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 24, 2021 


Supporters hope federal investments in climate infrastructure transform Appalachia into a sustainable economy; a fatal house party in New Jersey.

2021Talks - May 24, 2021 


Local officials get creative to boost vaccinations, the White House negotiates on infrastructure, Benzene emissions are worsening, and two county jails are under scrutiny for immigrant abuses.

Nebraska Among States Taking Foster Kids’ Benefits

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Roughly 10% of foster youth in the United States are entitled to Social Security benefits, either because their parents have died or because they have a physical or mental disability that would leave them in poverty without financial help. (Pixabay)
Roughly 10% of foster youth in the United States are entitled to Social Security benefits, either because their parents have died or because they have a physical or mental disability that would leave them in poverty without financial help. (Pixabay)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
May 24, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. - A new report shows at least 49 states, including Nebraska, are seizing thousands of dollars in Social Security, veterans and other benefits from children in foster care.

State foster-care agencies collected more than $165 million from children in 2018.

Sarah Helvey, child welfare director with Nebraska Appleseed, said youths who age out of the system tend to have higher rates of homelessness, lower educational attainment and rates of employment - whereas having access to those benefits could help them transition into self-sufficient adults.

"So when they age out," said Helvey, "they have access to that funding to help them get a positive start in life, rather than being used to compensate the state or reimburse the state for the cost of their room and board while in foster care."

State agencies have defended the practice, noting that the benefits help recover some of the cost of caring for kids, even though federal law says Children's Social Security benefits were not intended to be a funding stream for foster care.

State Sen. Megan Hunt - D-Omaha - recently called for an interim study to see how widespread the practice is in Nebraska, partly in response to the report by The Marshall Project and National Public Radio.

Most state child-services agencies surveyed in the report say it's legal for them to apply to the Social Security administration to become the financial representative for foster children's benefits.

Helved notes there are other funding streams meant to support foster care available, and that Nebraska currently is leaving a lot of federal money the state is entitled to on the table.

"And so if we improve some of our policies and procedures," said Helvey, "then we could be getting more of that right funding stream for foster care in Nebraska, rather than taking from foster children's SSI benefits."

In many cases, children are not informed that their benefits have been taken.

Youth advocates are calling for agencies to at least notify every child in foster care and their lawyer, if they have one, that the state has taken their benefits.

The report notes that the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from taking your possessions without giving you a chance to contest it.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021