 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 24, 2021 


Supporters hope federal investments in climate infrastructure transform Appalachia into a sustainable economy; a fatal house party in New Jersey.

2021Talks - May 24, 2021 


Local officials get creative to boost vaccinations, the White House negotiates on infrastructure, Benzene emissions are worsening, and two county jails are under scrutiny for immigrant abuses.

Report: Climate Infrastructure Key to Creating Jobs in Appalachia

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The report says federal climate infrastructure investments could create nearly a quarter-million jobs in Pennsylvania alone. (FotoArtist/Adobe Stock)
The report says federal climate infrastructure investments could create nearly a quarter-million jobs in Pennsylvania alone. (FotoArtist/Adobe Stock)
 By Andrea Sears - Producer, Contact
May 24, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A coalition of labor, community and environmental groups has released a plan to use federal investments in climate infrastructure to transform Appalachia into a sustainable economy it says would work for everyone.

The Biden administration is pushing for huge federal investments in infrastructure. ReImagine Appalachia has a plan to use those federal dollars to revitalize a region that has often been exploited.

It would create well-paid, union jobs in manufacturing, remediating industrial sites and building out the infrastructure for a new economy. Rick Bloomingdale, president of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, said a wide range of jobs will be needed to achieve Biden's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The leverage of federal infrastructure investment is a great opportunity to accelerate the creation of shared prosperity in a 21st-century sustainable Appalachia," said Bloomingdale.

On Friday, Senate Republicans rejected a scaled-down version of President Joe Biden's federal infrastructure plan, saying they don't agree with some of the priorities it includes and won't support tax increases to pay for the plan.

According to report coauthor Amanda Woodrum, senior researcher at Policy Matters Ohio, federal investment of $240 billion in Appalachia over ten years could create more than a half million jobs in the region in manufacturing, construction and more.

"We start with repairing the damage from the last century," said Woodrum. "Plugging orphan oil and gas wells, reclaiming abandoned mine lands, remediating brown fields."

The study says nearly a quarter million jobs would be created in Pennsylvania alone.

Bloomingdale added labor policies that include a living wage and the right to bargain for fair contracts are key to ensuring those will be strong, middle-class jobs.

"When government takes a hand and makes this part of the policy," said Bloomingdale, "you're going to get workers that get lifted up and are able to join a union."

The report describes federal investment in infrastructure as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create an economy that's good for workers, communities and the environment.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021