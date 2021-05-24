 
2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 24, 2021 


Supporters hope federal investments in climate infrastructure transform Appalachia into a sustainable economy; a fatal house party in New Jersey.

2021Talks - May 24, 2021 


Local officials get creative to boost vaccinations, the White House negotiates on infrastructure, Benzene emissions are worsening, and two county jails are under scrutiny for immigrant abuses.

Bill to Remove All Lead Pipes Gets Renewed Attention in Congress

In addition to tens of thousands of lead water-service lines, Minnesota officials estimate 675,000 homes still have lead in plumbing or fixtures. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 24, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota isn't alone in dealing with lead pipe issues affecting water quality. A bill that has resurfaced in Congress aims to give all states the ability to replace these lines.

Tuesday, a U.S. House committee hears testimony on what is sometimes known as the " Get the Lead Out Act ," which was reintroduced this month. The bipartisan measure establishes a 10-year deadline to replace toxic lead pipes and provides $46 billion to help states and utilities reach that goal.

John Rumpler, clean water program director at Environment America, said it's an issue that crosses many ZIP Codes around the country.

"It knows no partisan boundaries, you know - urban, rural, suburban," said Rumpler. "These lead pipes are everywhere."

A 2019 study released by the Minnesota Health Department estimated the state still has 100,000 lead service lines.

Rumpler said polls indicate broad public support to take on the problem, and thinks the bill would complement similar efforts proposed by the Biden administration. He acknowledged it might be harder for some areas to meet the deadline, but suggests waivers could be granted.

In Wisconsin, Rumpler said Madison is an example of a U.S. city already making strides . Not taking aggressive action, he said, would be a disservice to kids who experience the negative health effects of lead exposure in drinking water.

"It would just be criminal neglect of our children's health for us to be sitting here 10 years from now, with millions of lead pipes still in the ground," said Rumpler.

Research has shown even low-level exposure to lead can affect a child's brain development . The Minnesota report estimates it could cost as much as $4 billion to remove lead from drinking water, but says the benefits associated with the improvements are worth double that amount.

