 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newcast - May 25, 2021 


Women outvote men in the U.S., but a new study shows they are scarce in public office; plus the GOP audits of 2020 election votes continue.

2021Talks - May 25, 2021 


Advocates push for police reform one year after George Floyd's death; Congress hears about impact of voter ID laws on minority voters; and FL Gov. Ron DeSantis tries to hold big tech accountable.

Report: NV Seniors Face High Rates of Hunger, Suicide

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A new report shows that Nevada seniors are 16th in the nation for getting in some exercise. (AARP)
A new report shows that Nevada seniors are 16th in the nation for getting in some exercise. (AARP)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
May 25, 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- A new study shows seniors in Nevada had some of the worst rates of hunger and suicide in the country, even before the pandemic.

The 2021 America's Health Rankings Senior Report from UnitedHealth Foundation and the Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association also showed Nevada's 65-and-over set aren't getting enough sleep.

Favil West, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Foundation Assisting Seniors, laid the blame on financial woes.

"Taxes have gone up and the price of food and gas has gone up," West observed. "And it causes seniors on a fixed income a lot of pain. If there's mental-health problems, I would say most of it is flowing from that. The insecurity created by Social Security not keeping up."

The report also found Nevada needs more health-care providers, although there has been some progress on that score, with a 32% jump between 2018 and 2020 in the number of geriatric providers per 100,000 people over age 65.

Jeffrey Klein, president and CEO of Nevada Senior Services, a nonprofit that provides adult day care and other services and a former member of the Commission on Aging and the Commission's legislative subcommittee, said the state's population is aging rapidly, thanks to a big influx of retirees in recent years. Many of them are at risk of becoming isolated, with no family in Nevada to help them.

"They get to a point where they start needing resources," Klein explained. "They don't have the family support system close at hand. And we do not have an infrastructure in Nevada to support that."

Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said Nevadans are ahead of the national average in several key areas.

"Some of the strengths are access to high-speed internet," Randal noted. "Nevada has one of the lower rates of seniors who have multiple chronic conditions. Physical inactivity is lower in Nevada, as well as falls."

Nationwide, the report showed more seniors are getting flu shots prior to the pandemic. But it also found rising rates of drug deaths, suicide and frequent mental distress.

Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021