Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2021 


A bill in Congress would curb gun violence by establishing Consumer Product Safety Commission safety standards; and a mass shooting leaves eight dead in San Jose, plus the shooter.

2021Talks - May 27, 2021 


Jon Stewart supports legislation for veterans exposed to toxic substances, the Senate looks at COVID-19 relief for small businesses and the National Park system, and the Secretary of State speaks in the Middle East.

Groups Want More Funding for CA Farmers' Market Program

The Market Match program doubles CalFresh dollars that recipients can spend at farmers' markets, which benefits the farmers as well as the shoppers. (Ecology Center)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
May 26, 2021

BERKELEY, Calif. - As budget negotiations continue in Sacramento, hunger-fighting advocates are asking state lawmakers to put $20 million toward a program that helps get fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income families.

"Market Match" gives people who rely on CalFresh a dollar-for-dollar match, good at hundreds of farmers' markets and other farm-direct sites.

Carle Brinkman, Food & Farming program director for the Ecology Center, which manages Market Match, said community need shot up during the pandemic.

"With the Market Match program alone, we saw about 40% increase in program participation between 2020 and 2019," she said. "Usually, program growth is somewhere around 10%."

Gov. Gavin Newsom already included $15 million in his May budget revision for the California Nutrition Incentive Program, which funds Market Match. Brinkman said an extra $5 million would support the growth of the program through 2025.

Jenna Fahle, program manager for the Farmers' Market Access & Equity program team at the Ecology Center, said the Nutrition Incentive Program puts healthy food within reach of people who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

"Fruits and vegetables are also very costly and, often, something that families won't choose to purchase when they're stretching food dollars," she said. "So this program, it helps people access fruits and vegetables."

She said the money also benefits small and mid-sized farmers, who sell at farmers' markets. A study from Colorado State University found that every dollar spent on this type of incentive program generates $3 for the local economy.

