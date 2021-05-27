 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 28, 2021 


Hospital workers in Oregon want more after an especially tough pandemic year; Biden today is expected to propose $5 trillion in new federal spending.

2021Talks - May 27, 2021 


Jon Stewart supports legislation for veterans exposed to toxic substances; Senate looks at COVID-19 relief for small businesses and National Park system; and U.S. Secretary of State speaks in the Middle East.

Helping SD Students Recover from COVID Learning Loss

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A number of U.S. surveys from this past school year indicated students encountered difficulties in learning, especially in math and reading, as they adjusted to the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
A number of U.S. surveys from this past school year indicated students encountered difficulties in learning, especially in math and reading, as they adjusted to the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 27, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The school year is winding down, but many educators and parents will make use of the summer to ensure kids can get back on track if the pandemic disrupted their learning.

South Dakota leaders say there are certain keys to success. Compared with other states, South Dakota did not see a lot of its students shift to distance learning this past school year. But that doesn't mean there weren't any difficulties in connecting with students, especially at the start of the pandemic, when much of society shut down.

Carla Miller, executive director of South Dakota Parents Connection, said for parents, encouraging reading will be vital this summer.

"Keeping them caught up on reading skills is the one thing that impacts all of their learning," Miller explained. "And then, making it fun."

She urged parents to take a fun approach to help their child better engage with the process while school is out. Local districts might also provide information on teachers willing to tutor this summer.

Miller's group primarily helps parents of special-education students. She said for families who have a child living with disabilities, it's best to connect with their Individual Education Program team to receive guidance.

The South Dakota Education Association, which is the state's largest teacher's union, noted that 20% of the money South Dakota received in the American Rescue Plan has to go toward learning-loss efforts.

Loren Paul, president of the Association, hopes state education officials and school districts use it wisely.

"When we're working with education and trying to possibly catch up with some learning loss and things, it's important that we get this right," Paul stated.

He stressed efforts should include feedback from teachers and parents in crafting special programming ahead of next fall.

Paul added because most districts have been wrapping up their latest rounds of testing, it's hard to know just how far behind students are in South Dakota. However, national data from an online learning platform suggests the crisis had a negative effect on math learning, especially for low-income students.

Disclosure: South Dakota Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021