 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 28, 2021 


Hospital workers in Oregon want more after an especially tough pandemic year; Biden today is expected to propose $5 trillion in new federal spending.

2021Talks - May 27, 2021 


Jon Stewart supports legislation for veterans exposed to toxic substances; Senate looks at COVID-19 relief for small businesses and National Park system; and U.S. Secretary of State speaks in the Middle East.

Will 30x30 Initiative to Protect Land and Water Gain Traction?

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Biden administration's 30x30 goal to fight climate change by creating new national wildlife refuges, national parks, and wilderness areas won't be possible without congressional action. (nmwild.org)
The Biden administration's 30x30 goal to fight climate change by creating new national wildlife refuges, national parks, and wilderness areas won't be possible without congressional action. (nmwild.org)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 27, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The 30x30 initiative, also called the "America the Beautiful" campaign, aims to preserve 30% of the nation's lands and water by 2030.

But its pledge to fight the climate crisis could face hurdles. Announced by the Biden administration earlier this year, the initiative acknowledged what's called a tipping point in damage done to the natural world and decisive action needed to reverse that damage.

It could be a heavy lift in New Mexico, where oil and gas funds from extraction made up more than a third of the state's general fund in 2020.

Kim Pope, Southwest region campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said nonetheless, New Mexico may have the most to gain from the 30x30 goal.

"Nearly 760,000 acres of natural lands were lost to development in New Mexico between 2001 and 2017," Pope reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates fossil-fuel extraction on public lands contributes to at least 23% of greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S.

Critics say the Biden proposal lacks a baseline of how much land and water is already under conservation, or specific details on how it will conduct its tally over the next decade.

In a presentation to the Sierra Club Rio Grande chapter this week, Pope argued it's critical to focus on the acreage aspect, but also get people involved who want to solve the climate crisis, preserve existing wild space and protect more nature.

"We want to work with communities and make sure that the conservation efforts make sense for the community, that are equitable for all communities that lack green space or lack outdoor space," Pope explained.

Pope said 12% of the country's lands are currently protected. In New Mexico, where 47% of the state is designated public land, only 6% are protected through state and federal designation and conservation easements. So far, 50 countries and 70 U.S. mayors have committed to the 30x30 goal.

Disclosure: Sierra Club, Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021