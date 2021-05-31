 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 31, 2021 


As the nation observes Memorial Day, advocates for military families and veterans say many are going hungry, plus President Biden's infrastructure plan inches forward.

2021Talks - May 31, 2021 


Hunger continues to affect military families and veterans, President Biden speaks at a Memorial Day weekend ceremony in Delaware, and Texas lawmakers pass a restrictive voting bill after an all-night debate.

Headed to the Woods

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

An increase in people visiting public lands during the pandemic in 2020 led to gridlock in some states and locations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. (MarciaGilles/pewtrusts.org)
An increase in people visiting public lands during the pandemic in 2020 led to gridlock in some states and locations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. (MarciaGilles/pewtrusts.org)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 31, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. -- At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Americans hit the road, with the U.S. Forest Service reporting an increase of 19 million visitors last summer over 2019 numbers.

Maureen Brooks, wildfire prevention program manager for the U.S. Forest Service, expects an equal number of people will want to get out and enjoy public lands this year. She said a list of tips has been created for those planning summer vacations in the forest.

"It's important for folks this year, as they're planning their summer vacations, to plan ahead," Brooks urged. "'Know Before You Go' is something we like to mention to people. Have some alternative plans should there be some closures or restrictions."

Brooks pointed to recommended tips and resources for a safe summer experience at beoutdoorsafe.org.

In 2020, the Western United States experienced a series of major wildfires, and Brooks was especially concerned visitors to public lands practice fire safety. Due to severe drought, New Mexico's first major wildfire this year ignited in April near a campground where visitors hike to view prehistoric petroglyphs.

Brooks reminded visitors to the outdoors nine out of 10 wildfires are typically preventable.

"In our country, nationwide, about 87% of wildfires are human caused, from different things like campfires to debris burning and that sort of thing," Brooks explained.

Brooks added campers should investigate the best time to visit their favorite public parks and trails, check for camping and fire restrictions, and have the proper equipment to extinguish a campfire. She also reminded those hauling campers or trailers to make sure they're property attached, and would not create sparks that could start a fire.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021