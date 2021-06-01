 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 20201 


Nebraska lawmakers are leaning on older residents to help boost the state's economic recovery, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to withhold paychecks of state lawmakers.

2021Talks - June 1, 2021 


Continued 2020 election denials threaten democracy, one analyst claims, disability advocates fight Georgia's new voting law, and immigration groups say Biden's budget misses the mark.

Advocates: CT Clean-Slate Bill Passage a Start, But More Work is Needed

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to ACLU Connecticut, around 400,000 people are living with a criminal record in the Nutmeg State. If made law, the Clean Slate bill would expunge the records for more than half. (Adobe Stock)
According to ACLU Connecticut, around 400,000 people are living with a criminal record in the Nutmeg State. If made law, the Clean Slate bill would expunge the records for more than half. (Adobe Stock)
 By Michayla Savitt - Producer, Contact
June 1, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Advocates for criminal-justice reform are optimistic about the passage of a Clean Slate bill, which would clear criminal records of some people convicted of misdemeanors and less serious class D and E felonies.

Senate Bill 1019 also states a person may have their record wiped if they've completed their sentences, and have had no interaction with the criminal-justice system for seven to 10 years.

Gus Marks-Hamilton, Smart Justice interim campaign manager for the ACLU of Connecticut, said people in the state with a criminal record face consequences such as barriers to employment and housing, and should get a chance to start fresh.

"Because people who have done their time, who have earned the right to move on with their lives, earned the opportunity to move on with their lives, deserve a clean slate," Marks-Hamilton asserted.

Counting those with C, D, and E felonies and most misdemeanor convictions would allow about 250,000 people to have their records erased, Marks-Hamilton reported, but with an amendment to exclude people with class C and some D felony convictions, that number would fall.

Marks-Hamilton argued opponents of the bill had misperceptions about felony convictions.

"When we get stuck on felony convictions and what the actual offense was, we're losing track of the humanity of the people who are living with these convictions," Marks-Hamilton contended. "Because at the end of the day, this is really about people."

He noted the amendment especially impacts Black and Latinx people in Connecticut, who represent 25% to 30% of the state population convicted of a felony.

Marks-Hamilton acknowledged the Clean Slate measure would still help many folks, but hopes the General Assembly will make the measure more inclusive in future sessions.

"This bill represents progress, but there's a lot more that can be done in the state to make sure that clean slate is available to every person who needs it," Marks-Hamilton concluded.

The measure passed in the House on Thursday and now awaits Gov. Ned Lamont's signature. If enacted, it would become effective in Jan. 2023.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021