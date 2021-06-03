 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 3, 2021 


Colorado steps up to get COVID-19 vaccines to folks who are homebound; Trump shuts down his online platform after 29 days.

2021Talks - June 3, 2021 


Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses migration in Costa Rica; NASA prepares to launch the Webb telescope; and Biden announces plans for a June vaccination campaign.

Notices of Possible Layoffs Worry MN State Workers

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

State worker advocates say a government shutdown in Minnesota would be more problematic than in years past, because legal rulings have placed tighter restrictions on line-item spending in these situations. (Adobe Stovk)
State worker advocates say a government shutdown in Minnesota would be more problematic than in years past, because legal rulings have placed tighter restrictions on line-item spending in these situations. (Adobe Stovk)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 3, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota has less than a month to adopt a new state budget to avoid a government shutdown. As talks continue, a key union is pushing back on layoff notices that were sent out with the deadline drawing closer.

This past weekend, roughly 38,000 state workers were issued notices that they could be forced off the job if state government isn't operating. The governor's office insists it's more of a formality as it hammers out details with legislative leaders.

Megan Dayton is the president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, which represents 15,000 state employees. She said to their members, the notices didn't feel like a formality.

"It felt like an insult to the dedicated public servants who have given their lives," said Dayton, "given their careers and - especially during the last 15 months - given all their time and attention to the people of Minnesota."

She referred there to state employees, such as epidemiologists, who played a key role in Minnesota's response to the pandemic.

The state constitution requires a balanced budget by July 1. And state officials say layoff notices are required to go out a month ahead of time, if that scenario presents itself.

The Legislature could vote on a spending plan during a special session beginning June 14.

Dayton said while they're not concerned the final budget will include permanent layoffs, a temporary pause in work would be harmful because the state doesn't have back pay for these furlough situations.

"It would be completely unpaid," said Dayton. "And many of our employees - it's a public-sector family, myself included. So, in the event of a shutdown, we would go to absolutely zero income. "

There have been legislative attempts to incorporate back pay after a shutdown, but those efforts have failed. In the past 15 years, Minnesota has seen two various forms of government shutdowns.

Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021