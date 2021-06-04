 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2021 


Clean water advocates look to President Biden's proposals for help, and gun-safety advocates pressure lawmakers for action on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

2021Talks - June 4, 2021 


Democrats call for an end to the filibuster to pass gun safety measures; federal government steps up broadband investments for tribal nations; and U.S. prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Texas Community Colleges Rewarded for Excellence

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

San Antonio College, part of the Alamo College District, was chosen from among the nation's 1,000 community colleges to receive the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. (alamo.edu)
San Antonio College, part of the Alamo College District, was chosen from among the nation's 1,000 community colleges to receive the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. (alamo.edu)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
June 4, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- San Antonio College (SAC) is the 2021 recipient of what's been called the "Oscars" for outstanding achievement by a community college, and the reason is its commitment to students who often have a tough time staying in school.

The Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is given every two years.

Dr. Robert Vela, president of SAC, said the 95-year-old institution is focused on serving people from its immediate environment in some of the country's most impoverished ZIP Codes, with low rates of degree attainment and high rates of unemployment.

"It's very difficult for a large urban institution to achieve excellence and to achieve this kind of success," Vela contended. "So we ensure that we are preparing students to be successful, in the workforce or at a university setting."

SAC will receive $600,000 for its first-place achievement in areas that include certificate and degree completion, workforce success and equity for students of color and low-income backgrounds. Amarillo College, Odessa College and San Jacinto College also received recognition.

Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, said it's a testament to the state's investment in improving community colleges that four of the 10 finalists are in the Lone Star State.

"We are looking at which colleges are achieving the highest and fastest improving and most equitable," Wyner explained. "And that's really a testament to the hard work that's been done by so many entities within the state of Texas."

Vela pointed out in the past, many would-be students avoided community college if they could afford a four-year institution, but since President Joe Biden promoted them within the American Families Plan, Vela believes many people are taking a second look.

"It provides options for you," Vela observed. "And for so many years, we have been coined as 'you're settling.' But given our environment, given our economic kind-of position that we are all in, it's actually a very smart move to make, financially."

Two-thirds of students at SAC are Hispanic, Black or Native American. Vela added 52% of students who enroll either graduate or transfer within three years, compared to the national average of 46%.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021