 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2021 


Clean water advocates look to President Biden's proposals for help, and gun-safety advocates pressure lawmakers for action on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

2021Talks - June 4, 2021 


Democrats call for an end to the filibuster to pass gun safety measures; federal government steps up broadband investments for tribal nations; and U.S. prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Name Change Refocuses MT Org on Wild Places of All Kinds

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Wild Montana's Executive Director Ben Gabriel announced the organization's new approach at an event in Helena. (Wild Montana)
Wild Montana's Executive Director Ben Gabriel announced the organization's new approach at an event in Helena. (Wild Montana)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
June 4, 2021

HELENA, Mont. -- One of the country's oldest grassroots conservation groups is changing its name, and also broadening its mission.

The Montana Wilderness Association, founded in 1958, announced on Thursday that it will change its name to Wild Montana.

Andrew McKean, one of the newest members of the organization's board of directors, lives on the prairie in northeastern Montana.

He noted the region isn't filled with mountain peaks and forests, places people typically think of as "wilderness."

"What excites me is less of an emphasis on the wilderness with a capital 'W' and federal wilderness designations, and an increasing emphasis on wilderness with a lower-case 'w,'" McKean explained. "Wild lands, wild places, wild rivers and access to all of that."

McKean noted wild places exist across Montana, but face threats from development. He added without proper management, public lands in the state are at risk from overuse because of their increasing popularity.

Ben Gabriel, executive director of the group, said Wild Montana also is committed to confronting perils like climate change.

"We're also seeing surging development in Montana," Gabriel observed. "And so, we're preparing as an organization to meet the moment and believe that 'Wild Montana' will be a more inclusive name that brings people into the conservation movement. That will help us more effectively reach our long-term goals."

The Montana Wilderness Association was founded in Bozeman 63 years ago, and played a key role in passage of the 1964 Wilderness Act. The state has 16 designated wilderness areas. The organization has more than 27,000 members across the state.

Disclosure: Montana Wilderness Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021