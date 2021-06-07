 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2021  


Indigenous protesters rally against Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, and Arkansas passes the most abortion restrictions of any state this legislative session.

2021Talks - June 8, 2021 


The Vice President warns Central American migrants they'll be turned away at the border; U.S. recovers millions from Colonial Pipeline hackers; and voters in two states pick their candidates for governor.

Experts Say Prematurely Ending Federal UI Could Harm KY Economy

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Some state leaders are pushing for Kentucky to follow and Tennessee and Ohio's lead and opt out of the extra $300 a week from the federal government. (Adobe Stock)
Some state leaders are pushing for Kentucky to follow and Tennessee and Ohio's lead and opt out of the extra $300 a week from the federal government. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
June 7, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. - More than twenty states are voluntarily ending their participation in a federal unemployment program, but Gov. Andy Beshear says he's not ready to do that yet.

Experts say prematurely ending the extra $300 a week authorized by the American Rescue Plan could harm Kentucky families and the economy. The extra pay is slated to expire on September 6.

Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy pointed out the money has helped gig workers, independent contractors, and other workers left out of the system.

"Unemployment insurance hasn't been meaningfully changed since it was created 80 years ago," said Pugel, "in terms of its function and who it serves."

Beshear has he said would consider ending the extra benefits before the fall.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell - R-Louisville - and others have called for immediately ending participation the program, arguing the extra money is preventing people from seeking employment and harming businesses who need workers.

Pugel added the benefit has brought almost $4 billion into Kentucky since the start of the pandemic.

"And since the $300 benefit was reinstated it's brought in $360 million," said Pugel. "And I credit this benefit in large part to ensuring that we didn't have an even worse employment situation."

And while critics say the program disincentivizes people from seeking work, Pugel says the data indicates otherwise.

"But we're seeking the exact opposite," said Pugel,. "Leisure and hospitality accommodation and food services, they really rebounded incredibly compared to how many jobs they lost."

He says that if Kentucky were to get rid of the $300 a week in benefits it would cost the state an estimated $229 million.



Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021