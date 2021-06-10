 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2021 


Manchin's opposition to the voting rights bill draws anger from some Black WV voters; TC Energy pulls plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

2021Talks - June 10, 2021 


Stacey Abrams spearheads Hot Call Summer; Black West Virginians feel betrayed by Joe Manchin; Biden's first overseas trip; Keystone XL pipeline canceled; and a new Reveal investigation finds abuses of detained migrant children.

Bridging the Divide in National Week of Conversation

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Organizers of the National Week of Conversation say it is intended to be an on-ramp to repairing divides. (Popaukropa/Adobestock)
Organizers of the National Week of Conversation say it is intended to be an on-ramp to repairing divides. (Popaukropa/Adobestock)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
June 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - This Saturday, thousands of Americans will take part in a first-ever event called America Talks - in an effort to heal social and political divisions that are tearing the U.S. apart. The mass video-chat event will kick off the fourth annual National Week of Conversation.

Cheryl Hughes is a co-organizer of the event and a nonprofit consultant from Greenville, Ohio, who is a self-described liberal. She said it's important to reach across the aisle.

"I have actually lost friends because of positions that they hold," said Hughes. "I just decided that I need to become a better listener."

To be matched with a conversation partner for the event this weekend, sign up at AmericaTalks.us. The site also lists dozens of online forums on the schedule for next week.

The National Week of Conversation is designed to counteract the kind of vitriol often found on social media, and introduce people to those with differing views. Organizers are asking people to choose courage over contempt and reject the hostility that leads to political gridlock that hampers efforts to tackle the big issues.

Ron McFarland from Denver, Colorado is a retired teacher who describes himself as a fiscal conservative and moderate Republican. He said he's taken heat for his views.

"There's so much hurt, so much polarization and divide in the country," said McFarland. "But for me, it's 'Go, America!'"

The National Week of Conversation promotes what organizers call bridging norms. They advise everyone to listen with curiosity, speak from their own experience, and connect with respect.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021