 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2021 


Manchin's opposition to the voting rights bill draws anger from some Black WV voters; TC Energy pulls plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

2021Talks - June 10, 2021 


Stacey Abrams spearheads Hot Call Summer; Black West Virginians feel betrayed by Joe Manchin; Biden's first overseas trip; Keystone XL pipeline canceled; and a new Reveal investigation finds abuses of detained migrant children.

Groups Work to Support Hoosiers as State Cuts Federal Jobless Benefits

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

286,641 Indiana residents will be impacted when federal unemployment benefits are cut off a week from Saturday. (Adobe Stock)
286,641 Indiana residents will be impacted when federal unemployment benefits are cut off a week from Saturday. (Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
June 10, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS - With Indiana ending federal unemployment benefits a week from Saturday, advocates for working families want people to know that there are resources available to help meet basic needs.

Unemployment numbers have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels in the Hoosier State, but Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, noted they have been dropping.

And while Gov. Eric Holcomb said the move to end the federal benefits is to get more people into the workforce, Fraser said there's more to it.

"There's no evidence that folks are choosing to stay on UI rather than work," said Fraser. "The employment picture is more complicated than that. We have many folks who are still struggling to find work. We have folks that cannot find adequate child care."

Indiana's minimum wage is the same as the federal minimum: $7.25 an hour. Fraser noted that many available jobs right now are lower-wage service jobs, and some residents with kids or other circumstances cannot afford to take them.

A number of other Republican states also are cutting benefits, including Montana, Arizona, Utah, South Carolina and more.

Fraser added that people can call their local community action agency or Indiana 211 to access COVID relief funds if they need help with rental assistance, food, child care or other needs.

But she said that may not go as far as the federal unemployment, and she points to data from the Century Foundation that shows more than 280,000 Hoosiers will be impacted by this change.

"Figuring out how to support families through the emergency rental assistance and through the money that's coming in through the various federal plans for child care is going to be a huge part of the solution," said Fraser.

Earlier this month, Indiana also reinstated the work-search requirement for state unemployment benefits - meaning to access them, people have to submit records of their participation in at least one work-search activity a week, such as applying to a job or attending job fairs.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021