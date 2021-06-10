 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2021 


Manchin's opposition to the voting rights bill draws anger from some Black WV voters; TC Energy pulls plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

2021Talks - June 10, 2021 


Stacey Abrams spearheads Hot Call Summer; Black West Virginians feel betrayed by Joe Manchin; Biden's first overseas trip; Keystone XL pipeline canceled; and a new Reveal investigation finds abuses of detained migrant children.

Program to Give Rides for Non-Medical Errands to Eligible Seniors

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Around 72% of older Mainers live in communities without access to fixed- or flex-route public transportation services. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)
Around 72% of older Mainers live in communities without access to fixed- or flex-route public transportation services. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
June 10, 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Legislature has passed a bill to launch a pilot program to give eligible older residents and people with disabilities rides for non-medical errands. It's now up for funding consideration.

Low-income Mainers who are covered under Section 19 of MaineCare, meaning they are eligible for nursing-home care but prefer to stay in their homes, are able to get rides for non-emergency medical care.

This program would give those residents access to up to $2,000 in transportation services for non-medical purposes as well.

Jess Maurer, executive director of the Maine Council on Aging, said social health needs are critically important in keeping people healthy.

"If you make sure that somebody who can't drive can get to the grocery store," said Maurer, "and can get to the laundromat, and can get to social activities - that keeps you emotionally sound, than you might not need a ride to the doctor."

More than 75% of respondents to a survey of groups who provide transportation to older Americans and those with disabilities said that when people stop driving, finding alternative transportation is difficult, largely because of affordability.

Maine's population is aging faster than that of many other states, and more than 60% of its residents live in rural areas, according to data from the Maine Department of Transportation.

Maurer noted that more than 70% of Mainers 60 and older live in communities without access to public transit, either fixed-route or flex-route.

"If they can't drive and they can't walk to a food source and they don't qualify for something like Meals on Wheels, then they can't eat," said Maurer. "And so if they can't eat, they will have to move into a nursing home."

Maurer said the pilot will be modeled on a similar program in New York.

The Maine bill was first proposed in 2019 but didn't make it to the floor and died when the Legislature adjourned for COVID-19.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021