 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 14, 2021 


A petition urges Florida's governor to keep enhanced federal pandemic unemployment benefits in place, and four major U.S. cities had mass shootings over the weekend.

2021Talks - June 14, 2021 


President Biden says America is back at the global table; voting rights groups launch a 'March on Manchin;' and Nevada jockeys for position to hold the first presidential primary.

Report: Colorado on Track to Protect Wildlife Migration Corridors

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing contributes $5 billion in economic activity each year in Colorado. (Adobe Stock)
Hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing contributes $5 billion in economic activity each year in Colorado. (Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
June 14, 2021

DENVER -- A new report backs up Colorado's efforts to tap the best available science, including advances in GPS and radio tracking technologies, to protect big-game migration corridors as animals move between winter and summer feeding ranges.

Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said with some 70,000 people moving to the state each year, protecting corridors is essential to reduce the number of collisions between vehicles and wildlife on Colorado roads.

"And try our best to incorporate, whether it's underpasses, or overpasses, or other mechanisms that we can put in place, to really protect the animals but protect the motorists as well," Gibbs explained.

He pointed to efforts in Summit County to address the loss of some 2,000 animals each year, mostly deer and elk. After overpasses, underpasses and fencing were installed, the number of annual collisions dropped from a high of 97 to just 2 accidents last year.

Madeleine West, director of the Center for Public Lands at the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the group behind the report, said Colorado is on the right track.

In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order to prioritize big-game migration corridor conservation, and in 2020 the Colorado Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Natural Resources agreed to amend the state's ten management plans.

"They agree that this needs to happen, that it's important for big-game migration conservation," West reported. "And they want to do it consistently, where the state wildlife agencies are using their science and data to inform management on BLM land."

Gibbs added protecting wildlife, and their ability to safely access seasonal habitat, also is important for keeping Colorado's economy strong now and in the future.

"Hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing is a $5 billion economic industry for the state of Colorado," Gibbs pointed out. "So the more that we can enhance and protect our wildlife resources will be the gift that keeps on giving for Colorado."

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021